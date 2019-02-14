ANTHEM: CONVICTION: Neill Blomkamp Releases Live Action Game Trailer

Neill Blomkamp and his Oats Studios have partnered with BioWare and EA games to produce an epic live-action trailer / short film set in the world of Anthem, decades before the events of the game.

The results are as expected -- breathtaking. While I remain a devotee of his feature films, Blomkamp is first and foremost something of a visual artist, able to capture so much in a single frame and even he has complained about how he feels traditional narrative throws him off his game sometimes.

Here, the South African director shows off what he does best, create huge worlds with awesome tech and visual effects.

Anthem is slated for a worldwide release for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 22, 2019.

Check out the short film below: