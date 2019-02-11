CRISTINA: Chris Alexander to Direct Possession Flick This Spring

Canadian director, writer and composer Chris Alexander, a long time standard of the horror scene here at home and abroad, will direct a new possession flick called Cristina in the Spring. The project is backed by Vancouver based outfit IndustryWorks Studios who are currently presenting the flick at EFM.
Production is set to begin this Spring in Vancouver.
IndustryWorks Studios is pleased to announce that principal photography for the provocative horror film CRISTINA is set to begin this spring in Vancouver. Horror figure and auteur filmmaker Christopher Alexander has signed on to direct the film.
"I'm thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to bring Cristina's story to life," says Alexander. “I have long had a special interest featuring strong women leads while taking on projects that explore complex psychological and supernatural states of mind in characters. CRISTINA is a fascinating and terrifying amalgam of classic theological horror films like Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, but armed with a hefty dose of surrealism. It ultimately tells an intimate portrait of a woman pushed to the edge and beyond.”
The film was written by Heather Thompson a veteran writer whose work in fiction ran parallel to a 20-year-long career as a freelance artist, music and youth culture journalist.
CRISTINA is the story of a woman plagued since childhood by a demonic entity summoned by her Satanic father. As she grew so did her demon, raising hell to back a blood libel older than time.
IndustryWorks Studios will produce the film and are the worldwide distributors of the film. Caterina Scrivano will be presenting the first-look at CRISTINA at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.
