QUEEN OF SPADES Trailer: Russian Thriller Acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films

Good news, Russian film fans! Pavel Lungin’s lavish thriller Queen of Spades will be released On-demand & on digital platforms in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand on October 30, 2018, from Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The film was co-produced by famed Russian producer Fedor Bondarchuk (Dark Planet, Attraction) and stars Kseniya Rappoport (The Double Hour), Ivan Yankovskiy (Ikariya), Mariya Kurdenevich (Za Toboy), Evgeniy Zelenskiy, and Igor Mikurbinov (Generation P).

Synopsis: Once upon a time, the great soprano Sophia Maier conquered the world with her voice, her beauty and the legend she carefully built around herself. Now, only the legend remains- the diva herself hasn’t performed for years, nor been seen in the glittering circles of society she once dominated. But the woman who fascinated and thrilled the world for so long would like to crown her career with one more triumph. And she’ll use every dirty trick she knows to achieve it.

Queen of Spades was co-written/directed by Pavel Lungin and co-written by Aleksandr Lungin, Valery Pechykin, and Stephen Walsh. Fedor Bondarchuk, Evgeniy Panfilov, Pavel Lungin, Dmitry Rudovskiy produced the film with Marc Bikindou, Heidi Jo Markel, and Christian de Gallegos as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below: