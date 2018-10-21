First Poster & Video from FONOTUNE: AN ELECTRIC FAIRYTALE

A few years ago, ScreenAnarchy posted about Fonotune: An Electric Fairytale and their crowdfunding campaign. Well, the world premiere happened to great success as Sitges festival last week.

In another time and place, an impending apocalypse is in the air. People escape from reality through music, with the joyous soundtrack of their destruction provided by RADIO (Yusuke Yamasaki), the nihilistic DJ at radio station FONOTUNE.

Meanwhile, a lone drifter named MONO (FINT) embarks on an odyssey into the endless desert of the Big White Nothing to experience the nal cosmic performance of a mysterious rock star named BLITZ (Guitar Wolf Seiji).

Along the way, Mono crosses paths with teen hooker STEREO (Yuho Yamashita), lo- cowboy ANALOG (Kazushi Watanabe), and the sassy BUBBLEGUM (Kiki Sukezane). Their destinies collide in an audiovisual showdown with the mythical musician, and the nal, explosive event is an incendiary performance they’ll never forget... and it may make them feel something.