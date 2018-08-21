THE SPELL: Watch The First Teaser For Cambodian Horror From MIND CAGE's Amit Dubey

Mind Cage's Amit Dubey is working on his new horror film The Spell, preparing for its local release on October 5th. He released a teaser and passed it along to share with you. Check it out below.

A young wife Thida moves to a new home with her husband in countryside Cambodia. Thida starts to notice water puddles creeping out of nowhere in her new home, and is terrified seeing her own dead body floating in the pool. She finds an old letter that reveals her husband's secretive past.

A mysterious illness paralyzes her husband, and when the Doctor is unable to help she consults a Monk. The Monk warns her of the dark spirit that shadows her husband. Thida battles to protect her husband from the relentless dark spirit. She finds strength in her immense love for her husband, but will she succeed in saving him?