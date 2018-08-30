Director Phil Falcone Is On Fire With The Release of Two Films On Amazon!

Most people only dream of bringing their vision to the big screen, Brooklyn born Phil Falcone has done it twice!

Not only has he produced two films, but his first film Joe's War just happens to star Armand Assante, Tom Sizemore and the legendary Ed Asner not to mention it was picked up by Gravitas Ventures, not bad for a first time Director!

His involvement in writing Joe’s War began when his partner John Demeo brought an idea to him about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Having family memebers that were in the military, it made the subject matter very appealling, the original concept began as a short film, and eventually grew into a full-length feature project.

While working on Joe's War Falcone became friends with Horror Film maker Damien Leone and decided to become a producer of his Horror Film Terrifier.

Both films are available on most VOD platforms, in the mean time stay tuned for Falcone's next film, a sci -fi film.