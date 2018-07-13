ZOMBIELAND 2: Original Cast Reunite For Sequel in Time For Ten Year Anniversary

THR's Heat Vision Blog
is reporting that the original cast of Ruben Fleischer's surprise hit zom-com Zombieland
will reunite for the sequel due out in 2019.
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jessie Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin will join the director once again for another go at some humor filled zombie action. Original Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese wrote the sequel. They had been filling their days since the first film cracking wise in their Deadpool screenplays. So, you know, they have been doing all right for themselves.
It would appear that all the pieces that made the original such a nice surprise have fallen neatly into place. The planned release date in October 2019 will mark the ten year anniversary since the first film came out and surprised audiences around the world.
The new movie will once again put the focus on comic mayhem, taking the quartet from the White House to the American heartland as they face off against new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But, most of all, according to the studio, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.
“This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time – and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse, and Abigail,” said Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch in a statement. “These are some of the most in-demand actors and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled Ruben was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on Venom has been truly amazing.”
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.