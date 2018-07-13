ZOMBIELAND 2: Original Cast Reunite For Sequel in Time For Ten Year Anniversary

Zombieland will reunite for the sequel due out in 2019. THR's Heat Vision Blog is reporting that the original cast of Ruben Fleischer's surprise hit zom-comwill reunite for the sequel due out in 2019.

Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jessie Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin will join the director once again for another go at some humor filled zombie action. Original Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese wrote the sequel. They had been filling their days since the first film cracking wise in their Deadpool screenplays. So, you know, they have been doing all right for themselves.

It would appear that all the pieces that made the original such a nice surprise have fallen neatly into place. The planned release date in October 2019 will mark the ten year anniversary since the first film came out and surprised audiences around the world.