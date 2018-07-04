THE LOOKOUT: First Teaser For Afi Africa's Filipino Hitman Thriller Impresses

With the annual Cinemalaya festival just around the corner in the Philippines a block of festival related teasers have just arrived online and tucked away in the midst of them is one very impressive bit of work for Afi Africa's feature The Lookout.

An actor turned director, Africa's film revolves around Lester - a gay hired killer who fell in to his life of violence after being sold to a child trafficking ring at the age of seven and who is now coming back to find his mother and her boyfriend and take his revenge. The picture is already generating chatter locally due to the amount of frontal nudity on set during the shoot - when quoted at the end of June the director was still uncertain how much would make it in to the final cut - but there's plenty going on here beyond provocative content. Check out the trailer below.