North Bend 2018: Exclusive Images From Patrick Cunningham's MODEL HOME

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Patrick Cunningham's debut feature film, Model Home, will have its World Premiere at the new destination festival North Bend, the home of David Lynch's Twin Peaks. Screen Anarchy has been given a new series of images from Cunningham's film which you will find in the gallery below. 
 
A single mother suffering from bipolar disorder begins to entertain dangerous fantasies while working as a live-in caretaker of an unsold model home.
 
With promises of a likeness to Kubrick's The Shining, Model Home should be high on everyone's list of must-see films during the festival. The cast includes Monique Curnen (Dark Knight, Taken the TV series), Emmy Winner Kathy Baker (Take Shelter, Age of Adaline), Luke Ganalon, and Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon on Broadway).
 
Patrick CunninghamWilliam Day FrankMonique Gabriela CurnenKathy BakerLuke GanalonJon Jon BrionesDramaHorrorMystery
