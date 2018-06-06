DARKNESS REIGNS: Casper Van Dien's on a Haunted Horror Set in Exclusive Clip

We've all been there, working on a movie, and some wise-ass thinks it would be a good idea to film your horror movie at a location renowned for being haunted. What could possibly go wrong?
Andrew P. Jones' second forray into the world of directing horror cineam, Darkness Reigns, ponders the possibilities. Starring Casper Van Dien the movie within a movie concept is not a strange one to the horror genre. When Wild Eye Releasing releases Darkness Reigns on VOD on July 10th we shall see how Jones' film compares to those that came before it.
We have an exclusive clip to share with you below. It does not go into the horror of the story so we've included the trailer as well so you have a taste of everything Darkness Reigns has to offer this July.
A film crew is ravaged by a demon in the unique new horror film Darkness Reigns, premiering from Wild Eye Releasing on VOD 7/10/18.
Genre icon Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers, Alita: Battle Angel) plays himself in a clever spookfest from Emmy nominee Andrew P.Jones about a group of filmmakers shooting a movie in a reportedly haunted hotel that are faced with an unfathomable demonic force that possesses and attacks both the crew and the film’s star, Casper Van Dien. Will the film’s director be able to escape with the paranormal proof he has captured, or will he succumb to the hellish plans of the demon who has surfaced?
From the director of Haunting on Cellblock 11, and starring Casper Van Dien, Zachary Mooren (“Aquarius”), Linara Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Jennifer Wenger (Tales of Halloween), Darkness Reigns this July on from Wild Eye Releasing.