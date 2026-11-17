Ask horror fans for a quick list of the best werewolf movies, and the odds are good that John Fawcett's Ginger Snaps will land somewhere in the top ten.

The film was a hairy blast of fresh air back in 2000 as it gave the subgenre a story focused on the female experience -- as in both teen girls coming-of-age and in the presence of a female werewolf.

Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and her slightly younger sister Brigitte (Emily Perkins) are outcasts by choice in their small town and extremely close. That threatens to change, though, when two things coincide at once. Ginger finally gets her first period, and she's attacked by a beast that's been leaving half-devoured dogs all over town. Surprise! She's now a werewolf.

Ginger Snap's genetic base here is familiar enough to folks who've seen more than a couple werewolf movies, so the film is able to shorthand those tropes while giving more time to exploring these specific characters. Menstruation ties in, and while it feels maybe a little underbaked on that front, the relationship between the leads carries the weight.

Isabelle and Perkins knew each other before filming began, and that friendship helps make them extremely believable as sisters. Their journey through teenage maturity, bullying, physical yearnings, and the inevitable werewolf shenanigans is grounded in that relationship. Once the werewolf beats roar to life, the film delivers some fun thrills, bloodletting, and visuals.

Ginger Snaps is a film constrained by its budget, but Fawcett and his cast still manage to deliver something new in the werewolf subgenre. The expected dramas of being a teenaged girl pair well with lycanthropic changes, and that thread pairs nicely with the more traditional monstrous action.

The story continues in Ginger Snaps II: Unleashed, which picks up a short time after the first film's conclusion. Brigitte is now on her own and suffering the effects of a growing lycanthropy within her, so she's been fighting it with heavy doses of monkshood and pain. An encounter with a male werewolf lands her in a drug rehabilitation facility, but increasing sexual urges and the beast within insist on rising to the surface.

I'm in the minority here, but Ginger Snaps II: Unleashed is my favorite entry in the trilogy. It's lesser in its themes, but there's still plenty to chew on here as the film takes some dark roads to a fairly bleak conclusion. Addiction, abuse, self-harm, madness -- this is a dark movie that suggests the light at the end of the tunnel is an illusion for many of us.

The werewolf action is a big step up from the first film, too, as we get more of the beast on screen. The carnage is equally bolstered as a result, and it makes this a meatier monster movie in the process. Isabelle appears in some cameo visions, but it's Perkins' film, and she's great here.

The trilogy capper is actually a prequel, of sorts, that was filmed back-to-back with part two. Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning jumps back to the 1800s for no discernible reason aside from the availability of some cool sets and costumes... and that's okay!

Ginger and Brigitte are traveling the vast rural landscape of Canada when they encounter something sinister in the woods. They survive and arrive at a trading post filled with scared men and strict protocols. They're afraid of the beasts that roam the forest around them, and it soon comes clear why. Those beasts are werewolves, but the men inside the fort are every bit as dangerous and arguably more twisted.

Effort is made with Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning to tether this story to the earlier films, but it's far from effective on that count. The math isn't mathing, as they say, and the use of Native mythologies to give weight to these white women isn't helping, so it's best to look at this as a fun one-off. On that count, it's a success.

The werewolf action is again home to some solid thrills with some close-up creature effects and wide shots capturing some entertaining mayhem. Our two leads once again face off against werewolves, misogyny, and misfortune, and it would probably make a fun double feature with the incredible Ravenous given the setting and themes at play. It's also the only one of the trilogy to end with the sisters on a high note -- a dark note, to be sure, but a positive high one all the same.

Via Vision's new limited edition four-disc release comes in a hardcase with a lenticular cover and a folded poster for the first film. It includes Ginger Snaps on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray. Extras include a new 2026 featurette, The Pact: Ginger Snaps Forever [21:19], which sees director John Fawcett looking back at his film after a quarter of a century. An abundance of legacy special features is also here including two commentary tracks (one with Fawcett and one with writer Karen Walton), a handful of behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and marketing material.

Ginger Snaps: Unleashed and Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning still aren't available on Blu-ray in the U.S., but they've been available elsewhere including Germany and the UK. Australia's Via Vision brings the sequels to Blu-ray with those same solid HD presentations.

The first sequel includes an audio commentary (featuring Brett Sullivan, John Fawcett, Noah Segal, and Paula Devonshire), behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, screen tests, and marketing material. The prequel (of sorts), meanwhile, includes a commentary with Grant Harvey, Stephen Massicotte, and Ken Filewych, alongside featurettes, deleted scenes, and a trailer.

