AFM 2026 Exclusive: MOVIEDREAMS Trailer, Science-Fiction Thriller From Argentina

Right now, the #1 movie at the U.S. box office is a monster thriller from Japan, so it's a perfect time for Moviedreams, a science-fiction thriller from Argentina, to debut its trailer. And we are proud to present its debut, below.

Directed by Horacio Maldonado and Axel Maldonado, Moviedreams enjoyed its world premiere at Sitges Film Festival, the world's #1 fantastic film festival. Per an official release:

"CINERED Films will launch worldwide sales at the upcoming (American Film Market (AFM)) on Moviedreams, a science-fiction thriller directed by Horacio Maldonado and Axel Maldonado that explores a future where technology can infiltrate, manipulate and ultimately weaponize human dreams.



"An official AFM industry screening will be presented on November 12 at 11:30 a.m. at AMC Century City in Los Angeles, with CINERED Films representing worldwide rights to the feature at the market."

Official synopsis: "Set in the near future, Moviedreams centers on Diego, a brilliant programmer whose corporation develops a groundbreaking platform capable of generating hyperrealistic, interactive dreams. When Diego discovers that the technology has been repurposed for psychological warfare and mass intelligence gathering, he uncovers a global conspiracy involving the corporation's powerful CEO--and an artificial intelligence that may have developed a consciousness of its own. As the lines between reality and simulation begin to collapse, Diego and his colleague Sofía must find a way to fight back against a system capable of controlling the human mind.



"Blending suspense, action and speculative technology, the film examines free will, corporate power and the ethical consequences of artificial intelligence in an increasingly digitized world.



"The film stars Maximiliano Maldonado, Valentía Podio, Agustín Olcese and Alexia Moyano, with special appearances by Guillermo Arengo, Clara Kovacic, Anahí Martella and Mario Alarcón.



"Moviedreams marks the sixth feature as director for Horacio Maldonado, whose genre credits include Alguien te está mirando, El desvío, Héroes y Demonios and Solo un ángel. He co-directs with Axel Maldonado, a filmmaker and producer whose credits include genre shorts Cerrado, Stalker and Knockout, as well as production work on the series El Marginal and El Mundo de Mateo. Axel Maldonado is also one of CINERED Films' principal executive producers.



"The feature is produced by CINERED Films in association with LOVE & ROCK and Del Toro Films. The Spanish-language production runs 110 minutes and is presented in 4K HDR, with Dolby 7.1 and Dolby Atmos sound. English and Portuguese dubbing and subtitles in more than 30 languages are available."

Watch the trailer below. We also have a selection of film stills in the gallery below. For more information, visit the official site for Moviedreams or the official site for CINERED.