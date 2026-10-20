SLAYGROUND Official Teaser: Jeremy Saulnier Invites You to The Slayground in New Teaser

We were just thinking to ourselves the other day, 'Self... you know who we haven't heard from recently? Jeremy Saulnier! We wonder what he's doing right now?' And we could have looked it up, scoured the internet for answers, asked Google, but then we went and took a nap and forgot all about it.

Until today.

Turns out Saulnier is preparing to release his next thriller, Slayground, in the new year. Described as The Fugitive meets a grimy slasher, A24’s Halloween thriller from Saulnier (Green Room, Rebel Ridge) is hitting theaters on January 29, 2027.

The story follows scare-actor "Metal Mike" Graves (Cory Michael Smith), who wakes up inside a haunted house maze surrounded by his murdered co-workers—with no memory of what happened. Framed as the prime suspect, Mike goes on the run inside the venue to evade a police manhunt, dodging cops while trying to find the real killer.

The whole chase is backed by an industrial score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

A24 released the official teaser today. Check it out below.