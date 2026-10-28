Shudder Extends the Spooky Season with Massive "Season of Screams" Lineup and Holiday Promos

Shudder is keeping the spooky vibes alive well past October with its massive "Season of Screams" lineup running straight through December, and they’re even dropping a sweet $29.99 annual subscription promo to sweeten the deal.

Horror fans have a ton to look forward to, starting tonight (October 28) with exclusive, one-night-only Alamo Drafthouse theatrical screenings of cult classic Tales From The Crypt episodes directed by big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert Zemeckis.

From there, the streamer is hosting weekly Friday night live watch parties packed with highly anticipated original premieres: you can catch the Japanese cult horror New Group on November 6, the backwoods mystery Tinsman Road on November 13, the chaotic slasher Ice Cream Man on November 20, and the Italian folk nightmare The Holy Boy on November 27.

The festive frights roll right into December with the resurrection comedy Unholy Night and the charity fundraiser special Joe Bob Conquers Christmas on December 4, followed by the cosmic sci-fi horror Split Rock dropping on Christmas Day—all alongside weekly Tuesday night episodes of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season seven keeping the extreme drag challenges fierce until the finale on December 29.

Everything you need to know about the final two months of programming in 2026 on Shudder will be found below.

SHUDDER’S “SEASON OF SCREAMS” CONTINUES TO CELEBERATE WITH SCARY GOOD PROGRAMMING, OFFERS AND EVENTS

Streamer Presents Fans an Early Holiday Gift with a Limited-Time Promo Offer

Along with New Weekly Releases Including New Group, Tinsman Road, The Holy Boy, Unholy Night, and Split Rock, Plus the New Episodes of Fan-Favorite The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,

Shudder Also Partners with Alamo Drafthouse for One-Night-Only Theatrical Screenings of Cult Classic Series Tales From The Crypt on October 28

Shudder’s epic Season of Screams programming event continues with even more film releases, series, specials, screening events and live watch parties on Shudder TV, taking fans from spooky season through the holiday season. And Shudder has the gift that keeps on scaring all year long with a limited-time annual offer of $29.99 for a year of fear.

Featuring highly anticipated premieres every Friday through the end of the year, including Japanese horror New Group, found-footage mystery Tinsman Road, suburban slasher Ice Cream Man, Italian folk horror The Holy Boy, festive fright Unholy Night, supernatural thriller Split Rock, and new holiday special, Joe Bob Conquers Christmas. These titles and more join Shudder’s extensive library, including Tales from the Crypt, and Shudder’s Emmy-nominated competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

Season of Screams Highlights include:

“Tales From the Crypt” Theatrical Screening Event presented by Shudder’s “Season of Screams” in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse on Wednesday, October 28. Fans can enjoy the iconic series on the big screen for the first time ever for a one-night only screening of five favorite episodes including “Dig That Cat…He’s Real Gone” directed by Richard Donner; “…And All Through the House” directed by Robert Zemeckis; “The Switch” directed by Arnold Schwarzenegger; “Television Terror” directed by Charlie Picerni; “Cutting Cards” directed by Walter Hill. Confirmed locations are Austin, Chicago, Brooklyn and San Antonio. Check out the Alamo Drafthouse for more information.

LIVE Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET on Shudder TV spotlighting new premieres and curated double features, including:

Friday, November 6: “Spotlight on Director Yûta Shimotsu” Watch Party – New Group and Best Wishes To All

Friday, November 13: “Friday the 13th Slumber Party” Watch Party – The Slumber Party Massacre and Slumber Party Massacre II

Friday, November 20: “Evil Eats” Watch Party – Ice Cream Man and Salt Along the Tongue

Friday, November 27: “Creepy Communities” Watch Party – The Holy Boy and Messiah of Evil

Friday, December 4: “Joe Bob Conquers Christmas” Watch Party (Titles TBA)

Friday, December 11: “Fanged, Ferocious, and Funny” Watch Party – Title TBA and Boys From County Hell

Friday, December 18: “Fresh Anthologies” Watch Party – Title TBA and Access Horror: 2026 Shorts Program

Friday, December 25: “Eco-Horror Meets Cosmic Dread” Watch Party – Split Rock and The Beach House

Programming highlights below in chronological order:

New Group (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, November 6

High school student Ai sees her world collapse when a strange cult-like mentality gradually turns people around her into mindless followers who can transform simple gymnastics routines into a nightmarish dance of death. Written and directed by Yûta Shimotsu (Best Wishes to All), and starring Anna Yamada, Yuzu Aoki and Pierre Taki.

Tinsman Road (Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, November 13

In the backwoods of New Jersey, a young man navigates the serpentine mystery surrounding his long-missing sister and their family home.

Ice Cream Man (Shudder Exclusive Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, November 20

A mysterious ice cream man rolls into an idyllic town serving kids sweets treats that trigger a strange and deadly madness. Soon, the kids embark on an increasingly unhinged kill spree, sending the town spiraling into chaos and revealing something far darker beneath the surface.

The Holy Boy (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, November 27

Menacing horror fable follows Sergio, a teacher tormented by his past who is transferred to Remis, a secluded village known as the happiest town in Italy. But Sergio soon discovers that behind the town’s joyful facade lies a disturbing secret: Each week, the villagers gather to hug Matteo, an introverted fifteen-year-old whose embrace can free one of all pain and sorrow. As Sergio uncovers that the village’s devotion to Matteo is far from benevolent, his attempt to rescue the boy known as the Angel of Remis ignites the community’s vengeful nature.

Unholy Night (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, December 4

Gino’s traditional family Christmas Eve turns into a bloody battle for survival when his long-dead grandma drops by and goes on a murderous rampage. Amid the chaos, Gino reunites with his ex and the dysfunctional duo must avoid his dead Italian relatives popping up all around the neighborhood as they search for a way to get rid of these Yuletide revenants and survive his family Christmas.

Joe Bob Conquers Christmas (Shudder Original Special)

New Christmas Special Premieres LIVE on Friday, December 4; Streaming On-Demand Beginning Sunday December 6

Deck the halls with bones and bodies for Joe Bob Conquers Christmas! Horror legends Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl ring in the festive season with two Christmas classics that "ruined" the holiday upon release - all while raising money through their annual charity fundraiser.

Split Rock (Shudder Original Film)

New Film Premieres Friday, December 25

Geologists Lauren (Clark Backo) and Ben (Drew Ray Tanner) as they investigate a strange anomaly discovered deep within the remote badlands. After unearthing an ancient force hidden in the hills, the couple and their team must face a series of ever-intensifying horrors.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 7 (Shudder Original Series)

Tuesdays on Until Season Finale on December 29

Hosted by modern-day horror icons and drag superstars Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, season seven of the hit reality competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula will bring together extreme drag artists from around the world to compete in jaw-dropping challenges including costume design and creation, makeup and special effects, live performance and craftsmanship.

*LIVE Watch Parties Every Tuesday Night at 9pm on Shudder TV

SHUDDER LIBRARY ADDITIONS

November 1

Christmas Evil

A toy factory worker, mentally scarred as a child upon learning Santa Clause is not real, suffers a nervous breakdown after being belittled at work, and embarks on a Yuletide killing spree.

Better Watch Out

On a quiet suburban street, a babysitter must defend a 12-year-old boy from intruders, only to

discover it's far from a normal home invasion.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

After playing a joke on a school bully, Stella and her friends decide to sneak into a haunted house that once belonged to the powerful Bellows family, unleashing dark forces that they will be unable to control.

You're Next

When the Davison family comes under attack during their wedding anniversary getaway, the gang of mysterious killers soon learns that one of the victims harbors a secret talent for fighting back.

Theatre of Horror

An experimental play becomes a study in horror when four eager actors discover their brilliant, avant-garde director is a homicidal madman.

Sweeney Todd (1928)

A man dreams he is the 'demon barber' who cuts sailors' throats for jewels and uses the corpses for

pies.

The Lighthouse Keepers (1929)

A son is bitten by a rabid dog before leaving with his father for a month in a remote lighthouse.

Spawn (1997)

An elite mercenary is killed but comes back from Hell as a reluctant soldier of the Devil.

The Innkeepers

During the final days at the Yankee Pedlar Inn, two employees determined to reveal the hotel's

haunted past begin to experience disturbing events as old guests check in for a stay.

The House of the Devil

In 1983, financially struggling college student Samantha Hughes takes a strange babysitting job that coincides with a full lunar eclipse. She slowly realizes her clients harbor a terrifying secret, putting her life in mortal danger.

A Christmas Horror Story

Four interwoven stories that take place on a Christmas Eve told by a festive radio host: A family brings home more than a Christmas tree, a student documentary becomes a living nightmare, a Christmas spirit terrorizes, Santa slays evil.

The Green Inferno

A group of students activists travels to the Amazon to save the rain forest and soon discovers that they are not alone, and that no good deed goes unpunished.

Don't Open Till Christmas

Somebody with very little Christmas spirit is killing anyone in a Santa suit one London holiday season, and Scotland Yard has to stop him before he makes his exploit an annual tradition.

November 9

Eerie Tales (1919)

A demon, reaper, and the ghost of a prostitute read gothic short stories and act them out.

The Living Dead

A crazed scientist murders his wife, walls her up, then flees. A reporter sets out to track him down.

The Wizard of Gore

A TV talk show hostess and her boyfriend investigate a shady magician who has the ability to hypnotize people and control their thoughts in order to stage gory on-stage illusions using his mind-bending powers.

November 16

The Becomers

A body-snatching alien comes to Earth, reconnects with their partner, and tries to find their way in modern America.

The A-Frame

A quantum physicist develops a machine that creates a tunnel to a subatomic universe in his quest

to prove the machine's efficacy, he inadvertently discovers a radical treatment for cancer.

Bury Your Dead

In an apocalyptic rural landscape, roadkill collector Edgar Wilson plans an escape with his girlfriend Nete, but suffers violent dreams. After Nete joins a cult, Edgar embarks on a perilous journey through ravaged roads to do right by her.

Hush

A deaf, mute, European American writer in her 20s who retreated to the woods to live in solitude must fight for her life in silence when a masked serial killer appears at her window.

November 26

Black Christmas (1974)

During their Christmas break, a group of sorority girls are stalked by a stranger.

Black Christmas (2006)

On Christmas Eve, an escaped maniac returns to his childhood home, which is now a sorority house, and begins to murder the sorority sisters one by one.

December 1

P2

A businesswoman is pursued by a psychopath after being locked in a parking garage on Christmas Eve.

A Christmas Tale (2005)

When five kids find a bank robber dressed as Santa trapped in a pit, they hold her hostage for loot. But when the starving killer escapes with an axe, their Christmas extortion game becomes a bloody fight for survival.

The Ghost (1963)

In 1910 Scotland, a woman and her lover murder her doctor husband to get ahold of his fortune, but increasingly strange happenings lead her to believe his ghost is haunting them.

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

The martians kidnap Santa Claus because there is nobody on Mars to give their children presents.

The Munsters

Reboot of The Munsters that follows a family of monsters who moves from Transylvania to an American suburb.

Access: Horror 2026 Short Program

A selection from the festival programmed, produced and hosted by disabled filmmakers to celebrate the history, impact and future of disability in horror.

The Shining

A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence. At the same time, his psychic son sees horrifying forebodings from both the past and the future.

Hannibal Rising

Trauma and tragedy during World War II warp young Hannibal Lecter's mind.

Silent Night

Nell, Simon and their three sons ae ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die.

The Haunted Season

From renowned author and filmmaker Kier-La Janisse (Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, House of Psychotic Women), the chilling short form horror tales follow the classic tradition of telling ghost stories for Christmas, with different directors helming an episode each. This year, episode three debuts:

The Fated Hour: Austria, 1810. On the eve of her wedding, Florentine recounts to her bridegroom the strange and melancholy story of her sister Seraphine's life and death - and the dark legacy she left behind.

We Are Still Here

In the cold, wintery fields of New England, a lonely old house wakes up every thirty years - and demands a sacrifice.

December 7

Past Life

Jason doesn't believe in reincarnation until hypnosis reveals he may have been a killer in his past life. He partners with hypnotist, Bevan to explore secrets locked in his mind and try to solve a mystery from before he was born.

Psycho (1998)

In Gus Van Sant's remake of Alfred Hitchcock's classic, young female employee Marion Cran steals money from her boss in Phoenix, flees town, and arrives at Fairvale, California's rundown Bates Motel, which has secrets of its own.

Wer

A defense attorney begins to suspect that there might be more to her client, who is charged with the murders of a vacationing family, than meets the eye.

The Wolfman

Upon his return to his ancestral homeland, an American man is bitten and subsequently cursed by a werewolf.

December 14

Pure Scum

After a drug-fueled car crash, ex-private schoolboys Ayden and Jesse escape into a Melbourne CBD and are plunged into a night of unbridled debauchery and rapidly escalating violence.

December 21

Went Up the Hill

Jack ventures to remote New Zealand for the funeral of his estranged mother and meets her widow, Jill. But his mother's spirit returns to inhabit each of their bodies, instigating a life-threatening three-way nocturnal dance.

December 28

The Penthouse

A man covering up a crime assumes a nosy neighbor may have seen what he did. He turns the

neighbor's lives upside down to keep his secret. But is there more to his motive?