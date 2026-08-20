DER FAN Returns with a 4K Restoration Vengeance

It’s been a long time since I’ve heard hushed whispers of the subversive German thriller, Der Fan. Written and directed by the late West German provocateur Eckhart Schmidt, this film was never banned formally, more so shunned due to both its content and the onscreen depiction of its 16-year-old teenage star, Désirée Nosbusch, as well as least one other likely teenage girl.

You probably have a sense of what I’m about to write, and damn, do I have mixed feelings writing about this film. In the last year, we’ve discovered a massive global problem with pedophilia and trafficking of children, particularly of young girls. And I’ve just seen the new 4K restoration of this 1982 film in all its full-frontal audacity. There are few actual nude scenes, and they’re powerful. But knowing that the star was a minor when they were shot doesn’t make me feel better, even while knowing society has changed quite a bit since the film’s original release.

Additionally, Der Fan ties Germany’s former obsession with fascism to the story in a loose way, another strange and unfortunately-current, real-world problem the world over. I feel including a still photograph of Nazi salutes is heavy handed, but I also understand why it was included.

The film isn’t without its merits and it also feels wrong to watch certain scenes for obvious reasons; both things can be true. The role of obsessed psychotics that turn to gruesome murder usually belong only to the male realm; here in Der Fan, a teenage girl gets to play in that bloody sandbox. Is that a win for gender representation? I’m not sure, but it’s different, and because of that, far scarier than most unhinged lunatics in film. I dare say that a girl in a role like this lends a heavy weight --- we’re in mostly uncharted territory, even 40 years later after the release. I also suspect that this is one of the very reasons the film has been more or less shunned, though it retains cult status. After all, we can’t give off the impression that girls or women have any agency or real destructive power, can we? Society would crumble, and maybe it should at this point.

Nosbusch plays Simone, a girl uninterested in school or local boys, who seems to be having trouble at home, but that last bit is only explored on a surface level. Her obsession with the pop star who only goes by “R” played by Bodo Staiger, a musician in his only acting role, according to IMDb. (Can’t imagine why.) Electronic music from the band Rheingold, which Staiger fronted in real life, figures heavily into the soundtrack. After writing to her idol and terrorizing the postal worker who just isn’t delivering the letter Simone so covets, she skips school and hitchhikes to a studio where R and his band will be recording a performance for television.

He finally notices her and she goes non-verbal. Not sure why that’s a turn on for a dude, but I can speculate as to why. He invites her inside for the taping and later on, takes her to the home of a friend’s place where they do that horizontal dance that keeps the Earth populated. It’s more weird than titillating, so at least there’s that. When he attempts to leave to take care of some business, then vacation, Simone can’t handle the loss of her idol. Staiger doesn’t have much in terms of charisma, so it’s a bit of a stretch for me, but Nosbusch is utterly convincing in her rage and sorrow. She’s had a thriving career up to this day, and she deserves it. She’s magnetic in this role.

What happens next? Well… just a wee bit of extra-spicy murder, let’s call it. She ends him so completely that he’ll never be found --- and it’s their little secret --- at least in her mind. It’s a grueling, compelling sequence that manages to disturb and mesmerize at the same time, largely due to Nosbusch’s talent and if you can believe it, the relative restraint in the images. What’s left out, and what’s shown combine to create a horrific tableau. The phrase “lingers long after the credits role” is completely accurate here. Der Fan really makes you wonder how people like this can exist --- the scariest thing of all is that they do. Monsters walk among us.

Der Fan will have its first-ever U.S. theatrical run at the Metrograph at 7 Ludlow Street in New York City, starting on August 28th. You can check out a trailer for the 4K restoration below (which looks and sounds terrific, aside from some crushed blacks) and visit the Metrograph website here.