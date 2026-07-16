HELLCAT Trailer: Isolating Psychological Horror Infects Shudder August 14th

Lena wakes in a moving camper trailer with a horrifying wound. She’s warned by the driver that they have one hour to get to a doctor, or she’ll succumb to an unimaginable fate. As the pain sets in and reality begins to fray, who should really be afraid?

Brock Bodell's feature film debut, Hellcat, drops on Shudder on August 14th. The trailer and key art have debuted today. Watch the trailer below.

Hellcat was written and directed by Bodell. Their movie stars Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, James Austin Johnson, Liz Atwater, Jordan Mullins, Elise Gilbert, and Janey Ivey.