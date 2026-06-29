THE BIG COMBO 4K UHD Review: Restored 1955 Classic, Where Information Is Essential

Director Joseph H. Lewis had a mind for psychological illusions.

After revisiting The Big Combo (1955), I felt I saw the true colors of what it means to be a criminal. The film paints a cinematic portrait of finding answers.

In this film, a detective does what he can to prove a criminal wrong. The officer in charge is Leonard Diamond (Cornel Wilde). The bad man is Mr. Brown (Richard Conte). The film opens with an array of imagery surrounding a boxing match. Mr. Brown devotes much of his time to pressuring fighters and does what he can to fulfill his own happiness.

The writing, however, reveals that he does not care about the happiness of others, including the lady he has with him, Susan Lowell (Jean Wallace). She wants to leave the boxing match, but once she makes a wrong move, the writing is on the wall for the Mr. Brown’s many crimes.

Leonard is a detective who puts his life on the line. He wants to dismiss all the political factors and do what is right to put Mr. Brown behind bars. However, Mr. Brown is a successful businessman who is very connected. The cornerstones of wealth and authority are featured prominently in The Big Combo.

The 4K UHD has an atmospheric presentation that feels like a time machine in a continuously evolving underworld. The film was restored to its original theatrical presentation by Ignite Film. The process was completed from a 35 MM Fine Grain Answer Print and a 35 MM Optical Sound Negative, which were combined to achieve clear, picture-perfect moments of the highest standards.

Given the dynamics between Leonard, Mr. Brown, and Susan, the story of a criminal tiptoe-ing around due to his actions is explored throughout the film. The writing is on the wall due to Mr. Brown’s lies. The fight for Leonard to solve the crime and charge Mr. Brown is the focus of the film.

As operations go through various stages, Leonard finds himself at odds, especially when he begins to form a relationship with Susan. The question of risking his life creates two dangerous targets, which generates extreme spectacle in The Big Combo on 4K UHD.

I adore the moving parts in The Big Combo, including the two-faced attitude in the performance of Richard Conte. For example, his looks of kindness that are used to infiltrate and get what he desires. I also admire the persistence demonstrated in the performance of Cornel Wilde. His detective vibe adds fuel to the fire. The roles of a criminal repeatedly getting away with crimes through secret operations and a detective following his target like a rat make for an unstoppable duo.

There is a fascination for defining the term “hate” as it applies to criminals and other dark behaviors in The Big Combo. There is a scene in which Mr. Brown says to one of his boxers, “You haven’t got the hate.” He says this because that boxer didn’t have the guts to strike him when he had the chance.

There is also a time when Mr. Brown refers to Leonard as, “A righteous man!” Mr. Brown says this because he feels he is always overpowering Leonard’s authority. With much evil lurking, “hate” remains a revolving theme that is portrayed in a revolutionary way.

In the bonus features, I found deep fascination during the discussion with film critic Philippe Garnier. He is a French journalist who has made many contributions through his writing on films. When he made it to Los Angeles, he mentioned that The Big Combo was a film that introduced him to film-noir. I love how he dives into how the film represents a first time related to transitioning of scenes. He reminds audiences of how corruption was the focus, but in The Big Combo, there are various transitions. The evolution in filmmaking leads to a clever conversation.

The 4K restoration has all kinds of special moments highlighting both audio and visuals. They include trailers, interviews, commentaries, and many short documentaries looking back at The Big Combo. It is a gem of a thriller! The writing is stellar and still holds up well today. The film is even more daring in the 4K restoration. For cinephiles, the added bonus features feel like gifts that keep on giving.

Special Features:

-*NEW* Audio commentary with acclaimed film historian and noir expert Imogen Sara Smith [1 hour and 28 mins]

-Audio commentary with Eddie Muller the founder of the Film Noir Foundation [1 hour and 28 mins]

-Interview with celebrated author and critic Philippe Garnier [16:16]

Technical Details:

-2160p Ultra High Definition

Color: Black-and-white

Audio: English LPCM Mono 1.0

Ignite Films is the home of award-winning home video and film restoration titles. They are dedicated to preserving and upgrading classics for true cinema fans. Their official website has more information including opportunities to purchase the film.