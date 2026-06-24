STILETTO: Gigi Guston's Provocative Slasher to be Released by Eli Roth's The Horror Section This Halloween

Gigi Guston stars in the provocative slasher film Stiletto, due in cinemas on October 30th, 2026. Drawing from her background as a former exotic dancer Gustin fashioned together a tale of a psycho killer with a fetish for dancer's shoes.

...on the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of an exotic dancer, a serial killer with a specific kink is “afoot,” stalking and slaughtering his favorite performers to feed his perverse collection of pumps.

Gustin independantly financed the film herself and produced Stiletto with Eli Roth under his The Horror Section banner. Samuel Gonzalez Jr., a frequent collaborator of Gustin's, directed the flick.

ELI ROTH PRESENTS “STILETTO”

THE HORROR SECTION SETS THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE FOR THE PROVOCATIVE SLASHER, JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN

Exclusively In Theaters October 30th

The Horror Section, a media company focused on creating the world’s premier genre brand, announced the wide theatrical release of STILETTO, a provocative new slasher film, starring Gigi Gustin. Gustin, who serves as a producer alongside Eli Roth (Hostel, Thanksgiving, Ice Cream Man), co-wrote the film with director Samuel Gonzalez Jr. (The Plastic Men, The Retaliators). The movie carves its way into theaters nationwide on October 30, 2026, just in time for Halloween.

Fueled by her love for horror and her background as a former exotic dancer, Gustin independently financed the project through her work. She channels many of her own lived realities into the film, using genre as a lens.

“Dollar by dollar, night after night, through high-interest loans and selling my clothes and furniture, I was finally able to make STILETTO happen with a dedicated cast and crew who believed in it,” said Gustin. “I’m beyond honored to bring STILETTO to theaters this Halloween. I can’t think of a better time to run for my life in eight-inch heels across a thousand screens!”

In STILETTO, on the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of an exotic dancer, a serial killer with a specific kink is “afoot,” stalking and slaughtering his favorite performers to feed his perverse collection of pumps.

“I’ve always believed in stories that show up in heels and don’t apologize for taking up space,” Gustin added. “As an exotic dancer, we carry stories from behind doors few people ever see, witnessing the darkest hours, hidden truths, and most vulnerable moments firsthand. Stiletto is my glittery little revenge story, bringing our worst fears into sharp cinematic focus.

“Of all the horror sub-genres, there’s none more beloved than the slasher, and also the hardest to create something that feels original and genre-defining,” said Eli Roth. “Drawing from her own personal experience as an exotic dancer, Gigi Gustin and Samuel Gonzalez Jr. have turned real life horror into one of the most fun, original and exciting slasher films I have ever seen. Gigi’s performance, both in front of and behind the camera as the creator and producer, has announced one of the most exciting new talents in horror. Her performance is remarkable, and under the inspired direction of Samuel, an equally exciting new talent, they have created a new masked killer that harkens back to the classics and carves in new creative ways I have never seen before. Stiletto delivers the goods on every level, I cannot wait for audiences to discover this on the big screen in theaters this Halloween.”

Drawing from his experiences as an Iraq War veteran, Director Samuel Gonzalez Jr. often fuses visceral genre filmmaking with emotionally driven characters, striking visuals, and dark, immersive worlds.

“Horror has always felt electric to me in a packed theater, hearing audiences scream, laugh, recoil, and experience the madness together,” said Gonzalez Jr.. “STILETTO was built for that kind of communal rush. I wanted to create a slasher film that felt like a seductive neon fever dream soaked in blood, obsession, and atmosphere - something savagely sexy, cinematic, and impossible to look away from. Seeing it finally hit theaters this Halloween feels surreal because we poured so much passion, style, and heart into crafting this nightmare world. My hope is that audiences lose themselves in it for 90 minutes and walk out feeling like they survived something together.”

Completing the ensemble cast include Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island, Baywatch), Colleen Camp (Clue, Euphoria), Meghan Carrasquillo (Lookout, Four.), Stephen Blackehart (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Hannah Hueston (The Anacondas), and Pancho Moler (31, 3 From Hell).