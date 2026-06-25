MOTOR CITY Official Trailer: Watch Alan Ritchson Dish Out Super-Stylish Revenge

Independant Film Company is releasing Potsy Ponciroli's revenge thriller Motor City in theaters on July 24th. The official trailer was released today and it definitely shoots for the stars. This thing looks hyper stylized and violent. Ponciroli uses every trick in the book to make this as visually exciting as possible.

MOTOR CITY

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli

Featuring a score by Jack White

Starring

Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Pablo Schreiber, Lionel Boyce, Ben Foster, Ben McKenzie

A THUNDEROUS, HIGH-OCTANE REVENGE SAGA powered by pure cinematic force,

only in theaters July 24

In 1970s Detroit a working-class romantic is framed by a ruthless gangster after falling for his girlfriend. After years in prison, he returns with only one mission: revenge.

With operatic scale, MOTOR CITY unleashes a barrage of brutal action, magnetic performances, and striking imagery, fueled by a thunderous rock score, precision-crafted action, and immersive sound design to create a visceral, propulsive spectacle built to electrify audiences this summer.