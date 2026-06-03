ICE CREAM MAN: Do You Want One or Two Scoops of The Official Trailer For Eli Roth's New Horror Flick?

Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man opens in cinemas nationwide on August 7th and the official trailer arrived today. Check it out, down below.

It is agreeably age-restricted, so you will be directed to YouTube to watch it. But do come back now, you hear?

Ice Cream Man follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results.

Of note, the production is adimant that Ice Cream Man is NOT a remake or a reimagining of the 1995 movie. So if any of you out there are saying that, even thinking that, STOP IT! *gets the spray bottle out* Stop it, now!!!