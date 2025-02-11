TRAUMNOVELLE Trailer: Black Mandala Adds Erotic Thriller to EFM Slate

Our friends at Black Mandala have added Florian Frerichs' erotic thriller Traumnovelle to their EFM lineup this year. The thriller is loosely based off of Austrian writer Arthur Schnitsler's novella, Dream Story, the same novella that gave inspiration to Stanley Kubrick's film, Eyes Wide Shut.

When you have a chance to watch the trailer below - in the privacy of your own home or hovel as it has suggestive scenes and mild nudity - you wouldn't be blamed if you thought Frerichs was ripping off Kubrik unless we mentioned the tie in to Schnitsler's novella. The... 'themes' are very familiar.

Still, sex is sex, and erotic thrillers have their place within the fantastic film spectrum. Who doesn't like watching questionably attractive people do questionably sexy things to each other? Anyone? No?

It also does not hurt that one of your leads is Nikolai Kinski, son of Klaus Kinski. See for yourself, again, within the safety of your own privacy. No sense letting everyone around you at the day job know what your kinks are.