SXSW 2025: ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR, ON SWIFT HORSES to Bookend Fest

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to bed, SXSW 2025 announced a bevy of titles to supplement what was already announced just a couple weeks ago. Paul Feig's crime comedy Another Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, will bow on Opening Night, alongside the Opening Night TV Premiere The Studio, starring Seth Rogan. Daniel Minahan's On Swift Horses (pictured above: Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Jacob Elordi as Julius | Credit: Luc Montpellier ASC, CSC) has been set to close the festival.

Another Simple Favor is a sequel to a very clever, satisfying, and twisty film, so my hopes are high for the sequel. On Swift Horses stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva and Sasha Calle, and is described thusly: "The film follows Muriel and her husband Lee as they are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible."

SXSW will feature "90 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 4 U.S. Premieres" and much more in the TV side of things. Here are all the additional titles, courtesy of the festival's official verbiage:

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

Magic Hour

Director: Katie Aselton, Producers: Emily A. Neumann, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, Screenwriters: Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton

Erin and Charlie escape to the desert to navigate an unexpected and challenging new phase of their relationship. Cast: Daveed Diggs, Katie Aselton, Brad Garrett, Susan Sullivan (World Premiere)

The Rivals of Amziah King

Director: Andrew Patterson, Producers: David Heyman, Teddy Schwarzman, Jeffrey Clifford, Michael Heimler, James Montague, Will Greenfield, Screenwriter: James Montague

Charismatic local beekeeper Amziah King oversees a beloved honey operation in the American southwest. When his foster daughter unexpectedly returns, Amziah sets out to bring her into the family business despite facing ruthless competitors with other plans.. Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Angelina LookingGlass, Kurt Russell, Jake Horowitz, Scott Shepherd, Rob Morgan, Tony Revolori, Owen Teague, Bruce Davis, Cole Sprouse (World Premiere)

Satisfaction (United States, Ukraine, Greece, Italy, France)

Director/Screenwriter: Alex Burunova, Producers: Rafael Thomaseto, Alex Burunova, Kyle Stroud, Helena Sardinha, Iryna Asonova

Set against the Greek isles, British composers Lola and Philip's relationship lingers in silence as she struggles to reclaim her voice. When she meets magnetic Elena and brings her into the fold, tensions rise, forcing Lola to confront her dark past. Cast: Emma Laird, Fionn Whitehead, Zar Amir, Adwoa Aboah (World Premiere)

Summer of 69

Director: Jillian Bell, Producers: Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Molle DeBartolo, Jillian Bell, Breanna Bell-Singer, Matt Skiena, Adam Goodman, Lucas Carter, Screenwriters: Jillian Bell, Liz Nico, Jules Byrne

An awkward high school senior hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation, leading to unexpected friendship and lessons in self-confidence, acceptance, and adulthood. Cast: Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Matt Cornett, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Natalie Morales, Alex Moffat, Fernando Carsa, Paula Pell, Charlie Day (World Premiere)

Sweetness (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Emma Higgins, Producers: Taj Critchlow, Daniel Quinn

When a chance encounter with her rockstar crush leads 16 year old Rylee to discover that he's a dysfunctional drug addict, she takes it upon herself to help him, ultimately forcing her teenage fantasies into reality. Cast: Kate Hallett, Herman Tømmeraas, Aya Furukawa, Justin Chatwin, Amanda Brugel, Steven Ogg, Julius Cho (World Premiere)

Trash Baby

Director/Screenwriter: Jacy Mairs, Producers: Jacy Mairs, Karlee Boon, Cameron Holly Dexter

Stevie is stuck at home for yet another sweltering summer in Pine Park. She soon crosses paths with wild not-so-child, Edie, and finds herself grappling with the natural desire to grow up and the reality of what we lose when we do. Cast: Esther Harrison, Chloe Kramer, Eddie Lee Wollrabe, Brianna Paige Dague, Andre Wollrabe, Makenna DeCaro, Serenity Hibbard, Dominic Hendrikz, Nick Sutton, Elijah Carnazzo (World Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Incredible features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

American Sons

Director: Andrew James Gonzales, Producers: Laura Varela, Andrew James Gonzales, Elizabeth Avellan, Screenwriters: Laura Varela, Andrew James Gonzales

Haunted by a deadly deployment, a Brotherhood of Marines reunites to heal. (World Premiere)

I'm Carl Lewis! (United Kingdom)

Directors: Julie Anderson, Chris Hay, Producers: Gabriel Clarke, Ian Davies, Torquil Jones, Chris Hay, John McKenna, Screenwriters: Gabriel Clarke, Chris Hay

The uncompromising and extraordinary life of legendary athlete Carl Lewis, a nine-time Olympic Gold Medallist and voted 'Sportsman of the Century', who fought to revolutionize his sport and inspire change on and off the field. (World Premiere)

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Vibrant films showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians.

24 Hours of Grace

Director/Screenwriter: Steven Zhu, Producers: Steven Zhu, Izvor Zivkovic, Joslyn Jacoby, Jack Murgatroyd

Follow ZHU's journey as he sets out to reclaim his seat in dance music. Featuring ZHU, Mitch Bell, Aaron Leibowitz, Vince Fossett, Dante Jones, Rush Davis, Freddy Janney (World Premiere)

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world.

40 Acres (Canada)

Director: R.T. Thorne, Producer: Jennifer Holness, Screenwriter: R.T. Thorne, Glenn Taylor

Hailey Freeman and her family are the last descendants of African American farmers who settled in Canada after the Civil War. In a famine-decimated near future, they make one last stand against a vicious militia hell-bent on taking their 40 Acres. Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Kataem O'Connor, Michael Greyeyes, Milcania Diaz-Rojas (U.S. Premiere)

Deaf President Now!

Directors: Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim, Producers: Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim, Amanda Rohlke, Jonathan King, Michael Harte

During eight tumultuous days in 1988 at the world's only Deaf university, four students must find a way to lead an angry mob -- and change the course of history. (Texas Premiere)

The Librarians

Director: Kim A. Snyder, Producers: Kim A Snyder, Janique L Robillard, Maria Cuomo Cole, Jana Edelbaum

As an unprecedented wave of book banning is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy. (Texas Premiere)

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore

Director: Shoshannah Stern, Producers: Robyn Kopp, Justine Nagan, Bonni Cohen, Shoshannah Stern

In 1987, Marlee Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Oscar and was thrust into the spotlight at age 21. Reflecting on her life in American Sign Language, Marlee explores the complexities of what it means to be a trailblazer. Featuring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Henry Winkler, Aaron Sorkin, Lauren Ridloff, John Maucere, Randa Haines, Sian Heder, Shoshannah Stern, Jack Jason (Texas Premiere)

On Swift Horses

Director: Daniel Minahan, Producers: Peter Spears, Daniel Minahan, Tim Headington, Mollye Asher, Theresa Steele Page, Michael D'Alto, Screenwriter: Bryce Kass

Muriel and her husband Lee are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible. Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, Sasha Calle (US Premiere)

Sally

Director/Screenwriter: Cristina Costantini, Producers: Cristina Costantini, Lauren Cioffi, Jon Bardin, Dan Cogan

Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure was a secret. Sally's life partner, Tam O'Shaughnessy, reveals their hidden romance and the sacrifices that accompanied their 27 years together. (Texas Premiere)

Together (Australia)

Director/Screenwriter: Michael Shanks, Producers: Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Mike Cowap, Andrew Mittman, Erik Feig, Max Silva

With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple's relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. Cast: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Damon Herriman (Texas Premiere)

TV PROGRAM

TV PREMIERE

World premieres of prestige TV series premieres from acclaimed showrunners and directors.

The Yogurt Shop Murders

Director: Margaret Brown, Producers: Alice Henty, Michael Bloch

In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin. What happened that night continues to mystify the police, the families, and the city. This series explores the complex questions and trauma left by the unsolved case. (World Premiere)

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

A dynamic mix of creativity and stylish visuals where music and storytelling collide.

Megan Thee Stallion ft. RM - 'Neva Play' / Director: Warren Fu, Carl Jones

XR EXPERIENCE

The immersive arts enhance and redefine how we experience the world. These projects emphasize ingenuity and storytelling across diverse industries.

XR Experience Spotlight

Masterful immersive art from around the world.

Symphoni

Director: Ingram Mao, Producer: Seleny Xie

Step into a world of music and magic with Symphoni, techToy Studio's innovative mixed reality experience. Symphoni reimagines classical music into a rhythm adventure, where conducting meets spell-casting in a way that feels magical yet intuitive.

