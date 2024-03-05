INFESTED Trailer: French Spider Horror Coming to Shudder in April

On the brink of 30, Kaleb faces unparalleled loneliness, estranged from his sister and best friend over an inheritance dispute. His fascination with exotic creatures leads him to a venomous discovery — a spider that soon turns his flat into a terrifying webbed prison.

I'm telling you all right now, I'm not going to watch Sébastien Vanicek's spider horror flick, Infested, when it comes to Shudder on Apirl 26th. Again.

I've seen it once and I don't have to do it again. I cannot. Nope. You cannot force me to sit down and watch this amazing French spider horror flick because I'll scream like a small child and swear like a long shoreman for one-hundred and six minutes. Again.

Jesus fucking Christ is this one scary, folks. There's a reason why Vanicek is tapped to direct the next Evil Dead spin-off, it's called Infested.

I'm getting PTSD (Post Traumatic Spider Disorder) just thinking about it.