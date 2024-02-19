THE DEVIL'S BATH: Sales at EFM Continue For Latest From Duo Behind GOODNIGHT MOMMY

The Devil's Bath, the new period psychological thriller from Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the Austrian filmmaking duo behind Goodnight Mommy and The Lodge, is currently in competition at Berlin Film Festival. , the new period psychological thriller from Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the Austrian filmmaking duo behindand, is currently in competition at Berlin Film Festival. Variety reported earlier today that a slew of territorial sales have happened during EFM.

Shudder announced last week that they've picked it up for North America, as well as in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, at the market. They're planning a release this coming Summer.

Today the sales rep Playtime announced The Devil’s Bath has also been bought by Klockworx (Japan), Cine Canibal (Latin America), Russian World Vision (CIS excluding Ukraine), September Films (Benelux), Movies Inspired (Italy), Caramel Films (Spain) and Arthouse Traffic (Ukraine).

Set in rural Austria in 1750, “The Devil’s Bath” stars Anja Plaschg, the up-and-coming singer and composer known as Soap & Skin. Plaschg plays Agnes, a young married woman who feels oppressed in her husband’s world, which is devoid of emotions and limited to chores and expectations. A pious and highly sensitive woman, Agnes falls into a deep depression, before committing a shocking act of violence that she sees as the only way out of her inner prison.

From the article the story of The Devi's Bath is, "Based on historical records, the film is inspired by the true stories of women who attempted to end their lives by committing murders in order to escape the damnation promised to men and women who committed suicide. “The Devil’s Bath” sheds light on the plight of women whose lives during that era was defined by religious dogma and taboos".

We have included a subtitled trailer for your viewing pleasure.