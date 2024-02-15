Anchor Bay Entertainment Coming to Shore Once Again, New Distribution Arm Launched

Say the name Anchor Bay Entertainment around your genre-loving parents and they'll probably go lie down in some dark corner of your home, clutchng their wallets in fear. That company alone is the sole reason I have at least half a dozen versions of Army of Darkness in my collection. I didn't need half a dozen versions of the same movie, but I bought them every damned time.

Back then Anchor Bay was owned by Starz, a subsidiary of Lionsgate, and they did a lot of good as far as genre fans were concerned, but every week it seemed like they were coming out with different versions of the same movie. That company went defunct in 2017 but the name is being ressurected in a brand new distribution arm of Umbrelic Entertainment.

Umbrelic Entertainment co-founders Thomas Zambeck - Zambeck started is career at the former Anchor Bay Entertainment company - and Brian Katz made the announcement today and also announced the first two titles under this new brand.

Evan Marlowe's disturbing lifelike puppet film Abruptio and the documentary Dinner With Leatherface are going to be the first two releases. Abruptio enjoyed a long and award-winning festival run and Dinner With Leatherface is currently in post.