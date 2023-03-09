Berlin / EFM Coverage Cult Movies Weird Reviews Indie Features International Interviews

SXSW 2023 Preview - So Many Great Flicks

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)

It's time for another big Texas festival with SXSW getting started Friday. Yes it's the same weekend as the Oscars - which coincidentally look rather likely to be topped by a SXSW-premiering film. But Hollywood glitz and glamor be damned! Austin breakfast tacos and Shiner Bock are way more fun. And don't forget about the movies.

There is a scientifically measured "shit ton" of great stuff to be seen at this year's fest. We are going to shine a light on just a small amount of those films here, but you can find way more on the SXSW site.

Brooklyn 45
The latest horror from We Are Still Here and Mohawk director Ted Geoghegan is this ghost story set just after the second World War. It stars Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Ezra Buzzington, Kristina Klebe and, you guessed it, Larry Fessenden.

Midnight

