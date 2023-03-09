SXSW 2023 Preview - So Many Great Flicks

It's time for another big Texas festival with SXSW getting started Friday. Yes it's the same weekend as the Oscars - which coincidentally look rather likely to be topped by a SXSW-premiering film. But Hollywood glitz and glamor be damned! Austin breakfast tacos and Shiner Bock are way more fun. And don't forget about the movies.

There is a scientifically measured "shit ton" of great stuff to be seen at this year's fest. We are going to shine a light on just a small amount of those films here, but you can find way more on the SXSW site.