PLAY DEAD: UK Release Dates For Patrick Lussier Horror Flick, Starring Bailee Madison And Jerry O'Connell
To our readers in the UK, there will be many ways you can take in Play Dead, a new horror flick that stars Bailee Madison and Jerry O'Connell. Play Dead premieres on the Icon Film Channel from 13th of February, followed by a release in selected UK cinemas from 17th of March, then you can own it on DVD & Digital 17th of April.
Criminology student Chloe fakes her own death to break into a morgue and steal evidence. But once inside, she soon learns that a sadistic coroner is using corpses for his sick and twisted business: selling body parts. When he discovers that Chloe is not dead, a terrifying game of cat-and-mouse ensues.
Play Dead was directed by Patrick Lussier and written by lifelong collaborators Adam Mason and Simon Boyes. You can check out the trailer below the official writeup.
Tense new horror Play Dead premieres in the UK exclusively on the Icon Film Channel from 13th February, before releasing in selected UK cinemas on 17th March. From the director of My Bloody Valentine and Dracula 2000, the film stars Bailee Madison (Good Witch, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) and Jerry O’Connell (Scream 2, Billions).Strap in for a tense and terrifying new horror from director Patrick Lussier, the filmmaker behind My Bloody Valentine and Dracula 2000.On a mission to save her brother from the consequences of a crime gone horribly wrong, criminology student Chloe fakes her own death to break into a morgue and steal evidence. But once inside, she soon learns that a sadistic coroner is using corpses for his sick and twisted business: selling body parts. When he discovers that Chloe is not dead, a terrifying game of cat-and-mouse ensues.Starring Bailee Madison (Good Witch, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) and Jerry O’Connell (Scream 2, Billions), Play Dead is a fresh and original entry into the horror genre.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.