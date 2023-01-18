PLAY DEAD: UK Release Dates For Patrick Lussier Horror Flick, Starring Bailee Madison And Jerry O'Connell

To our readers in the UK, there will be many ways you can take in Play Dead, a new horror flick that stars Bailee Madison and Jerry O'Connell. Play Dead premieres on the Icon Film Channel from 13th of February, followed by a release in selected UK cinemas from 17th of March, then you can own it on DVD & Digital 17th of April.

Criminology student Chloe fakes her own death to break into a morgue and steal evidence. But once inside, she soon learns that a sadistic coroner is using corpses for his sick and twisted business: selling body parts. When he discovers that Chloe is not dead, a terrifying game of cat-and-mouse ensues.

Play Dead was directed by Patrick Lussier and written by lifelong collaborators Adam Mason and Simon Boyes. You can check out the trailer below the official writeup.