Beyond Fest 2022: Full Lineup Announced. Ten World Premieres, Tributes to Park, Shatner, Friedkin And Much More
We don't know how you're going to take it all in because the complete program of this year's Beyond Fest is a beast.
This year's festival boasts ten world premieres, including Halloween Ends, My Best Friend's Exorcism and Christmas Bloody Christmas. There are quite a few festival faves in the mix as well, including Something in the Dirt and Huesera. You would be remiss to pass on the screening of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, paired with a rare screening of UHF on 35mm.
There are the tribute programs for Park Chan-wook, William Friedkin and William Shatner. There are four IMAX screenings at their world headquarters; screenings of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Gravity, Dunkirk and Mad Max Fury Road.
Everything you need to know is in the announcement that follows.
THE BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL IN THE US, BEYOND FEST, CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH ITS MOST EXTENSIVE SLATE EVERBeyond Fest announces its tenth-anniversary slate including World premieres of HALLOWEEN ENDS, MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM, CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, special screenings of HELLRAISER, BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY, SMILE, THE MENU, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, in-person tributes to Park Chan-wook, William Friedkin, and William Shatner, and an exclusive celebration of IMAX’s creative and technical excellence featuring a rare quartet of repertory screenings.Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2022 programming comprising 63 features, including 10 world premieres, 3 US premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. Following a sold-out festival in 2021, Beyond Fest returns to Los Angeles for its tenth anniversary edition with 15 days of cinematic excess from September 27th - October 11th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest will screen at the legendary IMAX at the TCL Chinese, Hollywood Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and IMAX headquarters with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution.With a diverse slate celebrating the most inspired and eclectic cinema from across the globe, Beyond Fest opens with two free screenings of Finn Parker’s bone-chilling SMILE, whilst closing night honors is bestowed upon the hugely-anticipated World Premiere of Blumhouse’s HALLOWEEN ENDS. Additional World Premieres include a special free screening of MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM, based on Grady Hendrix’s best-selling novel, Joe Begos’ explosive, festive epic CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, and Lorcan Finnegan’s nightmarish NOCEBO starring Eva Green and Mark Strong. David Bruckner’s HELLRAISER features with two very special screenings with the director and talent joining in-person, and director Eric Appel brings his brilliantly bonkers biopic WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY for its US premiere (paired with a super-rare screening of UHF on 35mm). West Coast debuts are also bestowed on some of the season’s most anticipated films including Martin McDonagh’s brilliantly tangled web of friendship, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Mark Mylod’s deliciously dark comedy, THE MENU, and SCREAM co-creator Kevin Williamson joins us in-person to share one of the most exquisitely-executed slashers we’ve ever seen, SICK.Masters of Cinema are once again exalted with a series of in-person salutes. In addition to the previously announced retrospective with Indian superstar writer/director S.S. Rajamouli, Korean master, Park Chan-wook, is celebrated with an all-day marathon that culminates with the West Coast premiere of his spellbinding DECISION TO LEAVE, the great William Friedkin joins for a rare appearance to discuss his controversial classic CRUISING, and in an event that boldly goes where no event has gone before, Beyond Fest in association with LegionM, presents The Kingdom of the Shatner, a triple-feature salute to the actor/author/musician/producer/director/all-round legend William Shatner showcasing his other-worldly 70’s genre work. Opening with rare 35mm screenings of THE DEVIL’S RAIN and KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS, the trifecta closes with the world premiere restoration of IMPULSE from Grindhouse Releasing followed by a Q&A with the icon himself.In a first for the festival, Beyond Fest has partnered with IMAX to showcase their unparalleled cinematic craft and technical excellence for four very special and exclusive screenings at their world headquarters. These screenings reflect not only the best in cutting-edge filmmaking but the unparalleled theatrical experience provided by the world’s leading entertainment innovator. The four IMAX screenings are Brad Bird’s jaw-dropping MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL, Christopher Nolan’s awe-inspiring DUNKIRK, Alfonso Cuarón’s spellbinding space race GRAVITY in 3D, and George Miller’s full-throttle fever dream, MAD MAX FURY ROAD.Courtesy of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., a very special screening of the instant-Halloween-classic TRICK ‘R TREAT at the famed Hollywood Legion Theatre launches the film’s first-ever theatrical release on October 1st. A ‘thank you’ to the fans who have kept Sam slashing and the jack-o’-lantern burning for the past 15 years, this free screening also includes director Michael Dougherty in attendance for a post-screening Q&A and officially marks the kick-off of the spooky season. Tickets will be made available via americancinematheque.com on Tuesday, September 27.Continuing at the MUBI Theatre at the Aero additional titles include the return of Beyond Fest alum with a flurry of West Coast Premiere’ including the mindbending SOMETHING IN THE DIRT from power-duo Benson & Moorehead, Travis Stevens’ hallucinatory serial killer trip A WOUNDED FAWN, Jason Eisener’s gleefully OTT and foul-mouthed KIDS VS ALIENS, and V/H/S 99, the latest installment of the wildly successful anthology series with filmmakers including Flying Lotus and Mary Levine.The best in world cinema is showcased with a series of West Coast premieres including the latest Cannes sensation from Iranian master director Ali Abbasi, HOLY SPIDER, Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or win winner and brilliantly satirical takedown of the 1%, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, DARK GLASSES from giallo king, Dario Argento, and Kristoffer Borgli’s supremely funny slice of nihilism, SICK OF MYSELF. And finally THE BEYOND - THE COMPOSER’S CUT receives its World Premiere with an all-new score from the Maestro himself, Fabio Frizzi.“After the rejuvenating 2021 edition reminded us of the importance of cinema and community, we knew our 10th anniversary had to be special,” head of programming Evrim Ersoy said. ‘And here we are with a program as eclectic, electric and diverse as the community we serve with old masters mingling with new talent and a chance to discover and celebrate the whole spectrum of films including some once-in-a-lifetime dream events. Long live cinema and glory to the People's Republic!”As a continued ‘thank you’ to the film community of Los Angeles, all Beyond Fest programming at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre is 100% free courtesy of Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural films and series. Rebranded as the ‘Shudder Theater,’ we will be screening a series of hotly anticipated titles including the world premiere of social media horror GRIMCUTTY from director John William Ross, West Coast premieres of Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s visionary science-fiction epic VESPER from IFC films, A24’s one-take hairdressing murder mystery MEDUSA DELUXE, Amanda Kramer’s GIVE ME PITY!, the SXSW breakout DEADSTREAM, Decal’s brilliant Jewish lore horror THE OFFERING, Austrian shocker FAMILY DINNER, the latest journey into the weird and funny heart of human darkness from TICKLED director David Farrier, MISTER ORGAN, Michelle Garza Cervera’s Tribeca-winner HUESERA, Mark Jenkin’s bone-chilling folk horror ENYS MEN, the must-be-seen-to-be-believed Korean action-horror PROJECT WOLF HUNTING, James “Master of the romantic thriller” Nguyen’s latest BIRDEMIC: SEA EAGLE, the revolutionary first-ever Latin horror anthology SATANIC HISPANICS, the post-apocalyptic Fantasia favorite POLARIS, and multi-talented Noah Segan’s directorial debut of blood, vampires and family BLOOD RELATIVES, Vera Drew's brilliant reimagining of a iconic villain and Midnight Madness sensation THE PEOPLE'S JOKER, as well as a special screening of SHOWTIME’s new series LET THE RIGHT ONE IN.“With over sixty films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world.” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It’s a gift to the great city of Los Angeles.”Beyond Fest will also continue to support the filmmaking community with the help of Final Draft who will be presenting four dedicated short blocks and supplying the selected films with a copy of Final Draft 12 as well as giving free entry for each of the selected budding screenwriters into Final Draft’s Big Break Screenwriting Contest.See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2022. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Wednesday, September 14th at 10AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque for details.Festival screenings are vaccinated-only. Attendees (ages 18+) need to present at the theatres a proof of vaccination and matching photo ID for entry. Last vaccination must be recorded as 2 weeks prior to the event. Physical vaccine cards or digital proof of vaccination are acceptable. Accommodations will be provided to those needing exemption with proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of the screening. Test results must be dated and from a reputable testing site (home tests will not be accepted).BEYOND FEST 2022 PROGRAMLEGION THEATRETRICK ‘R’ TREATSpecial ScreeningDirector: Michael DoughteryRuntime: 100 minutesYear: 2007GUESTS: Director Michael Doughtery in personRSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 27thCHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMASWorld PremiereDirector: Joe BegosCountry: United StatesRuntime: 81 minutesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and other cast+crew in personHALLOWEEN ENDSWorld PremiereDirector: David Gordon GreenCountry: United StatesRuntime: 120 minutesYear: 2022---------------------------------------------------------------------------------IMAX Headquarters Playa VistaMISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOLSpecial ScreeningDirector: Brad BirdRuntime: 133 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2011DUNKIRKSpecial ScreeningDirector: Christopher NolanRuntime: 106 minutesCountry: United Kingdom, United States, France, NetherlandsYear: 2017GRAVITYSpecial ScreeningDirector: Alfonso CuarónRuntime: 91 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2013MAD MAX: FURY ROADSpecial ScreeningDirector: George MillerRuntime: 120 minutesCountry: AustraliaYear: 2015---------------------------------------------------------------------------------MUBI THEATRE at AERO THEATRESMILEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Parker FinnCountry: United StatesRuntime: 115 minutesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Parker Finn and other cast+crew in personRSVP registration open at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 20thTHE BANSHEES OF INISHERINWest Coast PremiereDirector: Martin McDonaghCountry: Ireland, United Kingdom, United StatesRuntime: 114 minutesYear: 2022GUESTS: TBDMY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISMWorld PremiereDirector: Damon ThomasCountry: United StatesRuntime:Year: 2022GUESTS: Director Damon Thomas and Elsie Fisher, Cathy ang, Rachel Ogechi, and Christopher Lowell.RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Thursday, September 22ndHOLY SPIDERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Ali AbbasiCountry: Denmark, Sweden, Germany, FranceRuntime: 117 minutesDARK GLASSESWest Coast PremiereDirector: Dario ArgentoRuntime: 87 minutesCountry: Italy, FranceYear: 2022SYMPATHY FOR MR VENGEANCESpecial ScreeningDirector: Park Chan-wookRuntime: 129 minutesCountry: South KoreaYear: 2002THE HANDMAIDENSpecial ScreeningDirector: Park Chan-wookRuntime: 144 minutesCountry: South KoreaYear: 2016LADY VENGEANCESpecial ScreeningDirector: Park Chan-wookRuntime: 115 minutesCountry: South KoreaYear: 2005DECISION TO LEAVEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Park Chan-wookRuntime: 138 minutesCountry: South KoreaYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Park Chan-wook in personTRIANGLE OF SADNESSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Ruben ÖstlundRuntime: 147 minutesCountry: France, Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, United StatesYear: 2022HELLRAISERDirector: David BrucknerRuntime: 120 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director David Bruckner in person + cast TBASHIN ULTRAMANWest Coast PremiereDirector: Shinji HiguchiRuntime: 112 minutesCountry: JapanYear: 2022WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORYUS PremiereDirector: Eric AppelRuntime: 108 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Eric Appel in personUHF - 35mm ScreeningSpecial ScreeningDirector: Jay LeveyRuntime: 97 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 1989SICKWest Coast PremiereDirector: John HyamsRuntime: 83 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 20222GUESTS: Writer Kevin Williams in attendanceTHE BEYOND - COMPOSER’S CUTWorld PremiereDirector: Lucio FulciRuntime: 87 minutesCountry: ItalyYear: 1981KIDS VS. ALIENSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jason EisenerRuntime: 75 minutesCountry: CanadaYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Jason Eisener in personA WOUNDED FAWNWest Coast PremiereDirector: Travis StevensRuntime: 91Country: USAYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Travis Stevens and Josh Rubin in personV/H/S 99West Coast PremiereDirectors: Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Tyler MacIntyre, Flying Lotus, Joseph Winter, Vanessa WinterRuntime: 99 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: TBDCRUISINGSpecial ScreeningDirector: William FriedkinRuntime: 102 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 1980GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in personKINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS - 35mm ScreeningSpecial ScreeningDirector: John CardosRuntime: 97 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 1971THE DEVIL’S RAIN - 35mm ScreeningSpecial ScreeningDirector: Robert FuestRuntime: 86 minutesCounty: United States, MexicoYear: 1975IMPULSEWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: William GreféRuntime: 87 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 1974GUESTS: Actor William Shatner in personSOMETHING IN THE DIRTWest Coast PremiereDirector: Justin Benson, Aaron MooreheadRuntime: 116 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead in personTHE MENUWest Coast PremiereDirector: Mark MylodRuntime: 106 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: TBDEEGASpecial Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2)Director: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 145 minutesYear: 2012Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in personBAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNINGSpecial Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2)Director: S.S RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 159 minutesYear: 2017Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in personBAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSIONSpecial Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA)Director: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 167 minutesYear: 2017Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in personMAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21Special ScreeningDirector: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 166 minutesYear: 2009MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23Special ScreeningDirector: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 125 minutesYear: 2010YAMADONGA - Sunday 10.23Special ScreeningDirector: S.S. RajamouliCountry: IndiaTelugu with English subtitlesRuntime: 171 minutesYear: 2007--------------------------------------------------------------SHUDDER THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3VESPERWest Coast PremiereDirector(s): Kristina Buozyte, Bruno SamperRuntime: 114 minutesCountry: Lithuania, France, BelgiumYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Bruno Samper in personGOOD BOYWorld PremiereDirector: Viljar BøeRuntime: 74 minutesCountry: NorwayYear: 2022SATANIC HISPANICSWest Coast PremiereDirector(s): Mike Mendez, Demian Rugna, Eduardo Sanchez, Gigi Saul Guerrero , Alejandro BruguesRuntime: 105 minutesCountry: United States, Mexico, ArgentinaYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Mike Mendez, Director Alejandro Brugues and other cast + crew in personDEADSTREAMWest Coast PremiereDirector(s): Joseph Winter, Vanessa WinterRuntime: 87 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: TBDMEDUSA DELUXELos Angeles PremiereDirector: Thomas HardimanRuntime: 100 minutesCountry: United KingdomYear: 2022BIRDEMIC 3: SEA EAGLEWest Coast PremiereDirector: James NguyenRuntime: 83 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director James Nguyen in personPOLARISWest Coast PremiereDirector: KC CarthewRuntime: 89 minutesCountry: CanadaYear: 2022PROJECT WOLF HUNTINGWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kim HongsunRuntime: 122 minutesCountry: South KoreaYear: 2022ASHKALUS PremiereDirector: Youssef ChebbiRuntime: 92 minutesCountry: TunisiaYear: 2022HUESERAWest Coast PremiereDirector: Michelle Garza CerveraRuntime: 93 minutesCountry: Mexico, PeruYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Michelle Garza Cervera in personNOCEBOWorld PremiereDirector: Lorcan FinneganRuntime: 97Country: IrelandYear: 2022FAMILY DINNERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Peter HenglRuntime: 97 minutesCountry: AustriaYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Peter Hengl in personBLOOD RELATIVESWest Coast PremiereDirector: Noah SeganRuntime: 88 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Noah Segan in personMISTER ORGANWest Coast PremiereDirector: David FarrierRuntime: 96 MinutesCountry: New ZealandYear: 2022GUESTS: Director David Farrier in personTHE PEOPLE’S JOKERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Vera DrewRuntime: 92 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Vera Drew in personENYS MENWest Coast PremiereDirector: Mark JenkinRuntime: 90 minutesCountry: United KingdomYear: 2022DASHSpecial ScreeningDirector: Sean PerryRuntime: 105 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GRIMCUTTYWorld PremiereDirector: John William RossRuntime: 100 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director John William Ross in personFEED MEWorld PremiereDirector(s): Adam Leader, Richard OakesRuntime: 96 minutesCountry: United KingdomYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Adam Leader, Director Richard Oakes and other cast+crew in personTHE OFFERINGWest Coast PremiereDirector: Oliver ParkRuntime: 93 minutesCountry: United StatesYear: 2022GUESTS: TBDSTÉPHANEWorld PremiereDirector: Timothée Hochet, Lucas PastorRuntime: 84 minutesCountry: FranceYear: 2022SICK OF MYSELFWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kristoffer BorgliRuntime: 95 minutesCountry: NorwayYear: 2022GIVE ME PITY!West Coast PremiereDirector: Amanda KramerRuntime: 80 minutesYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in person.THE FIGHT MACHINEUS PremiereDirector: Andrew Thomas HuntRuntime: 104 minutesCountry: CanadaYear: 2022GUESTS: Director Andrew Thomas Hunt in personLET THE RIGHT ONE INSpecial ScreeningDirector: Seith MannRuntime: 60 minutesCountry: USAYear: 2022
