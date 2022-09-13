Beyond Fest 2022: Full Lineup Announced. Ten World Premieres, Tributes to Park, Shatner, Friedkin And Much More

We don't know how you're going to take it all in because the complete program of this year's Beyond Fest is a beast.

This year's festival boasts ten world premieres, including Halloween Ends, My Best Friend's Exorcism and Christmas Bloody Christmas. There are quite a few festival faves in the mix as well, including Something in the Dirt and Huesera. You would be remiss to pass on the screening of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, paired with a rare screening of UHF on 35mm.

There are the tribute programs for Park Chan-wook, William Friedkin and William Shatner. There are four IMAX screenings at their world headquarters; screenings of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Gravity, Dunkirk and Mad Max Fury Road.

Everything you need to know is in the announcement that follows.

THE BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL IN THE US, BEYOND FEST, CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH ITS MOST EXTENSIVE SLATE EVER

Beyond Fest announces its tenth-anniversary slate including World premieres of HALLOWEEN ENDS, MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM, CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, special screenings of HELLRAISER, BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY, SMILE, THE MENU, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, in-person tributes to Park Chan-wook, William Friedkin, and William Shatner, and an exclusive celebration of IMAX’s creative and technical excellence featuring a rare quartet of repertory screenings.

Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2022 programming comprising 63 features, including 10 world premieres, 3 US premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. Following a sold-out festival in 2021, Beyond Fest returns to Los Angeles for its tenth anniversary edition with 15 days of cinematic excess from September 27th - October 11th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest will screen at the legendary IMAX at the TCL Chinese, Hollywood Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and IMAX headquarters with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution.

With a diverse slate celebrating the most inspired and eclectic cinema from across the globe, Beyond Fest opens with two free screenings of Finn Parker’s bone-chilling SMILE, whilst closing night honors is bestowed upon the hugely-anticipated World Premiere of Blumhouse’s HALLOWEEN ENDS. Additional World Premieres include a special free screening of MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM, based on Grady Hendrix’s best-selling novel, Joe Begos’ explosive, festive epic CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, and Lorcan Finnegan’s nightmarish NOCEBO starring Eva Green and Mark Strong. David Bruckner’s HELLRAISER features with two very special screenings with the director and talent joining in-person, and director Eric Appel brings his brilliantly bonkers biopic WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY for its US premiere (paired with a super-rare screening of UHF on 35mm). West Coast debuts are also bestowed on some of the season’s most anticipated films including Martin McDonagh’s brilliantly tangled web of friendship, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Mark Mylod’s deliciously dark comedy, THE MENU, and SCREAM co-creator Kevin Williamson joins us in-person to share one of the most exquisitely-executed slashers we’ve ever seen, SICK.

Masters of Cinema are once again exalted with a series of in-person salutes. In addition to the previously announced retrospective with Indian superstar writer/director S.S. Rajamouli, Korean master, Park Chan-wook, is celebrated with an all-day marathon that culminates with the West Coast premiere of his spellbinding DECISION TO LEAVE, the great William Friedkin joins for a rare appearance to discuss his controversial classic CRUISING, and in an event that boldly goes where no event has gone before, Beyond Fest in association with LegionM, presents The Kingdom of the Shatner, a triple-feature salute to the actor/author/musician/producer/director/all-round legend William Shatner showcasing his other-worldly 70’s genre work. Opening with rare 35mm screenings of THE DEVIL’S RAIN and KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS, the trifecta closes with the world premiere restoration of IMPULSE from Grindhouse Releasing followed by a Q&A with the icon himself.

In a first for the festival, Beyond Fest has partnered with IMAX to showcase their unparalleled cinematic craft and technical excellence for four very special and exclusive screenings at their world headquarters. These screenings reflect not only the best in cutting-edge filmmaking but the unparalleled theatrical experience provided by the world’s leading entertainment innovator. The four IMAX screenings are Brad Bird’s jaw-dropping MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL, Christopher Nolan’s awe-inspiring DUNKIRK, Alfonso Cuarón’s spellbinding space race GRAVITY in 3D, and George Miller’s full-throttle fever dream, MAD MAX FURY ROAD.

Courtesy of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., a very special screening of the instant-Halloween-classic TRICK ‘R TREAT at the famed Hollywood Legion Theatre launches the film’s first-ever theatrical release on October 1st. A ‘thank you’ to the fans who have kept Sam slashing and the jack-o’-lantern burning for the past 15 years, this free screening also includes director Michael Dougherty in attendance for a post-screening Q&A and officially marks the kick-off of the spooky season. Tickets will be made available via americancinematheque.com on Tuesday, September 27.

Continuing at the MUBI Theatre at the Aero additional titles include the return of Beyond Fest alum with a flurry of West Coast Premiere’ including the mindbending SOMETHING IN THE DIRT from power-duo Benson & Moorehead, Travis Stevens’ hallucinatory serial killer trip A WOUNDED FAWN, Jason Eisener’s gleefully OTT and foul-mouthed KIDS VS ALIENS, and V/H/S 99, the latest installment of the wildly successful anthology series with filmmakers including Flying Lotus and Mary Levine.

The best in world cinema is showcased with a series of West Coast premieres including the latest Cannes sensation from Iranian master director Ali Abbasi, HOLY SPIDER, Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or win winner and brilliantly satirical takedown of the 1%, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, DARK GLASSES from giallo king, Dario Argento, and Kristoffer Borgli’s supremely funny slice of nihilism, SICK OF MYSELF. And finally THE BEYOND - THE COMPOSER’S CUT receives its World Premiere with an all-new score from the Maestro himself, Fabio Frizzi.

“After the rejuvenating 2021 edition reminded us of the importance of cinema and community, we knew our 10th anniversary had to be special,” head of programming Evrim Ersoy said. ‘And here we are with a program as eclectic, electric and diverse as the community we serve with old masters mingling with new talent and a chance to discover and celebrate the whole spectrum of films including some once-in-a-lifetime dream events. Long live cinema and glory to the People's Republic!”

As a continued ‘thank you’ to the film community of Los Angeles, all Beyond Fest programming at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre is 100% free courtesy of Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural films and series. Rebranded as the ‘Shudder Theater,’ we will be screening a series of hotly anticipated titles including the world premiere of social media horror GRIMCUTTY from director John William Ross, West Coast premieres of Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s visionary science-fiction epic VESPER from IFC films, A24’s one-take hairdressing murder mystery MEDUSA DELUXE, Amanda Kramer’s GIVE ME PITY!, the SXSW breakout DEADSTREAM, Decal’s brilliant Jewish lore horror THE OFFERING, Austrian shocker FAMILY DINNER, the latest journey into the weird and funny heart of human darkness from TICKLED director David Farrier, MISTER ORGAN, Michelle Garza Cervera’s Tribeca-winner HUESERA, Mark Jenkin’s bone-chilling folk horror ENYS MEN, the must-be-seen-to-be-believed Korean action-horror PROJECT WOLF HUNTING, James “Master of the romantic thriller” Nguyen’s latest BIRDEMIC: SEA EAGLE, the revolutionary first-ever Latin horror anthology SATANIC HISPANICS, the post-apocalyptic Fantasia favorite POLARIS, and multi-talented Noah Segan’s directorial debut of blood, vampires and family BLOOD RELATIVES, Vera Drew's brilliant reimagining of a iconic villain and Midnight Madness sensation THE PEOPLE'S JOKER, as well as a special screening of SHOWTIME’s new series LET THE RIGHT ONE IN.

“With over sixty films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world.” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It’s a gift to the great city of Los Angeles.”

Beyond Fest will also continue to support the filmmaking community with the help of Final Draft who will be presenting four dedicated short blocks and supplying the selected films with a copy of Final Draft 12 as well as giving free entry for each of the selected budding screenwriters into Final Draft’s Big Break Screenwriting Contest.

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2022. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Wednesday, September 14th at 10AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque for details.

Festival screenings are vaccinated-only. Attendees (ages 18+) need to present at the theatres a proof of vaccination and matching photo ID for entry. Last vaccination must be recorded as 2 weeks prior to the event. Physical vaccine cards or digital proof of vaccination are acceptable. Accommodations will be provided to those needing exemption with proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of the screening. Test results must be dated and from a reputable testing site (home tests will not be accepted).

BEYOND FEST 2022 PROGRAM

LEGION THEATRE

TRICK ‘R’ TREAT

Special Screening

Director: Michael Doughtery

Runtime: 100 minutes

Year: 2007

GUESTS: Director Michael Doughtery in person

RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 27th

CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS

World Premiere

Director: Joe Begos

Country: United States

Runtime: 81 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and other cast+crew in person

HALLOWEEN ENDS

World Premiere

Director: David Gordon Green

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2022

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IMAX Headquarters Playa Vista

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL

Special Screening

Director: Brad Bird

Runtime: 133 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2011

DUNKIRK

Special Screening

Director: Christopher Nolan

Runtime: 106 minutes

Country: United Kingdom, United States, France, Netherlands

Year: 2017

GRAVITY

Special Screening

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Runtime: 91 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2013

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Special Screening

Director: George Miller

Runtime: 120 minutes

Country: Australia

Year: 2015

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MUBI THEATRE at AERO THEATRE

SMILE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Parker Finn

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Parker Finn and other cast+crew in person

RSVP registration open at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 20th

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Martin McDonagh

Country: Ireland, United Kingdom, United States

Runtime: 114 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM

World Premiere

Director: Damon Thomas

Country: United States

Runtime:

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Damon Thomas and Elsie Fisher, Cathy ang, Rachel Ogechi, and Christopher Lowell.

RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Thursday, September 22nd

HOLY SPIDER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ali Abbasi

Country: Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France

Runtime: 117 minutes

DARK GLASSES

West Coast Premiere

Director: Dario Argento

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: Italy, France

Year: 2022

SYMPATHY FOR MR VENGEANCE

Special Screening

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 129 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2002

THE HANDMAIDEN

Special Screening

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 144 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2016

LADY VENGEANCE

Special Screening

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 115 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2005

DECISION TO LEAVE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 138 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Park Chan-wook in person

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ruben Östlund

Runtime: 147 minutes

Country: France, Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

Year: 2022

HELLRAISER

Director: David Bruckner

Runtime: 120 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director David Bruckner in person + cast TBA

SHIN ULTRAMAN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Shinji Higuchi

Runtime: 112 minutes

Country: Japan

Year: 2022

WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

US Premiere

Director: Eric Appel

Runtime: 108 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Eric Appel in person

UHF - 35mm Screening

Special Screening

Director: Jay Levey

Runtime: 97 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1989

SICK

West Coast Premiere

Director: John Hyams

Runtime: 83 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 20222

GUESTS: Writer Kevin Williams in attendance

THE BEYOND - COMPOSER’S CUT

World Premiere

Director: Lucio Fulci

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: Italy

Year: 1981

KIDS VS. ALIENS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jason Eisener

Runtime: 75 minutes

Country: Canada

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Jason Eisener in person

A WOUNDED FAWN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Travis Stevens

Runtime: 91

Country: USA

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Travis Stevens and Josh Rubin in person

V/H/S 99

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Tyler MacIntyre, Flying Lotus, Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter

Runtime: 99 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

CRUISING

Special Screening

Director: William Friedkin

Runtime: 102 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1980

GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person

KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS - 35mm Screening

Special Screening

Director: John Cardos

Runtime: 97 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1971

THE DEVIL’S RAIN - 35mm Screening

Special Screening

Director: Robert Fuest

Runtime: 86 minutes

County: United States, Mexico

Year: 1975

IMPULSE

World Premiere - 4K Restoration

Director: William Grefé

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 1974

GUESTS: Actor William Shatner in person

SOMETHING IN THE DIRT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead

Runtime: 116 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead in person

THE MENU

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mark Mylod

Runtime: 106 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

EEGA

Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2)

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 145 minutes

Year: 2012

Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person

BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING

Special Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2)

Director: S.S Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 159 minutes

Year: 2017

Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person

BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION

Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA)

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 167 minutes

Year: 2017

Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person

MAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21

Special Screening

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 166 minutes

Year: 2009

MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23

Special Screening

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 125 minutes

Year: 2010

YAMADONGA - Sunday 10.23

Special Screening

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Country: India

Telugu with English subtitles

Runtime: 171 minutes

Year: 2007

--------------------------------------------------------------

SHUDDER THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3

VESPER

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Kristina Buozyte, Bruno Samper

Runtime: 114 minutes

Country: Lithuania, France, Belgium

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Bruno Samper in person

GOOD BOY

World Premiere

Director: Viljar Bøe

Runtime: 74 minutes

Country: Norway

Year: 2022

SATANIC HISPANICS

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Mike Mendez, Demian Rugna, Eduardo Sanchez, Gigi Saul Guerrero , Alejandro Brugues

Runtime: 105 minutes

Country: United States, Mexico, Argentina

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Mike Mendez, Director Alejandro Brugues and other cast + crew in person

DEADSTREAM

West Coast Premiere

Director(s): Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter

Runtime: 87 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

MEDUSA DELUXE

Los Angeles Premiere

Director: Thomas Hardiman

Runtime: 100 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Year: 2022

BIRDEMIC 3: SEA EAGLE

West Coast Premiere

Director: James Nguyen

Runtime: 83 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director James Nguyen in person

POLARIS

West Coast Premiere

Director: KC Carthew

Runtime: 89 minutes

Country: Canada

Year: 2022

PROJECT WOLF HUNTING

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kim Hongsun

Runtime: 122 minutes

Country: South Korea

Year: 2022

ASHKAL

US Premiere

Director: Youssef Chebbi

Runtime: 92 minutes

Country: Tunisia

Year: 2022

HUESERA

West Coast Premiere

Director: Michelle Garza Cervera

Runtime: 93 minutes

Country: Mexico, Peru

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Michelle Garza Cervera in person

NOCEBO

World Premiere

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Runtime: 97

Country: Ireland

Year: 2022

FAMILY DINNER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Peter Hengl

Runtime: 97 minutes

Country: Austria

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Peter Hengl in person

BLOOD RELATIVES

West Coast Premiere

Director: Noah Segan

Runtime: 88 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Noah Segan in person

MISTER ORGAN

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Farrier

Runtime: 96 Minutes

Country: New Zealand

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director David Farrier in person

THE PEOPLE’S JOKER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Vera Drew

Runtime: 92 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Vera Drew in person

ENYS MEN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mark Jenkin

Runtime: 90 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Year: 2022

DASH

Special Screening

Director: Sean Perry

Runtime: 105 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GRIMCUTTY

World Premiere

Director: John William Ross

Runtime: 100 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director John William Ross in person

FEED ME

World Premiere

Director(s): Adam Leader, Richard Oakes

Runtime: 96 minutes

Country: United Kingdom

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Adam Leader, Director Richard Oakes and other cast+crew in person

THE OFFERING

West Coast Premiere

Director: Oliver Park

Runtime: 93 minutes

Country: United States

Year: 2022

GUESTS: TBD

STÉPHANE

World Premiere

Director: Timothée Hochet, Lucas Pastor

Runtime: 84 minutes

Country: France

Year: 2022

SICK OF MYSELF

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Runtime: 95 minutes

Country: Norway

Year: 2022

GIVE ME PITY!

West Coast Premiere

Director: Amanda Kramer

Runtime: 80 minutes

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in person.

THE FIGHT MACHINE

US Premiere

Director: Andrew Thomas Hunt

Runtime: 104 minutes

Country: Canada

Year: 2022

GUESTS: Director Andrew Thomas Hunt in person

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN

Special Screening

Director: Seith Mann

Runtime: 60 minutes

Country: USA

Year: 2022