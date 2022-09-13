MotelX Coverage Festival Reviews Hollywood Interviews Indie Features Documentaries

Beyond Fest 2022: Full Lineup Announced. Ten World Premieres, Tributes to Park, Shatner, Friedkin And Much More

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We don't know how you're going to take it all in because the complete program of this year's Beyond Fest is a beast. 
 
This year's festival boasts ten world premieres, including Halloween Ends, My Best Friend's Exorcism and Christmas Bloody Christmas. There are quite a few festival faves in the mix as well, including Something in the Dirt and Huesera. You would be remiss to pass on the screening of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, paired with a rare screening of UHF on 35mm.
 
There are the tribute programs for Park Chan-wook, William Friedkin and William Shatner. There are four IMAX screenings at their world headquarters; screenings of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Gravity, Dunkirk and Mad Max Fury Road.
 
Everything you need to know is in the announcement that follows. 
 
THE BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL IN THE US, BEYOND FEST, CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH ITS MOST EXTENSIVE SLATE EVER 
 
Beyond Fest announces its tenth-anniversary slate including World premieres of HALLOWEEN ENDS, MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM, CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, special screenings of HELLRAISER, BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY, SMILE, THE MENU, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, in-person tributes to Park Chan-wook, William Friedkin, and William Shatner, and an exclusive celebration of IMAX’s creative and technical excellence featuring a rare quartet of repertory screenings.   
 
Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2022 programming comprising 63 features, including 10 world premieres, 3 US premieres, and 25 West Coast Premieres. Following a sold-out festival in 2021, Beyond Fest returns to Los Angeles for its tenth anniversary edition with 15 days of cinematic excess from September 27th - October 11th. Built in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest will screen at the legendary IMAX at the TCL Chinese, Hollywood Legion Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3, and IMAX headquarters with all ticket sales going to the 501c3 non-profit film institution. 
 
With a diverse slate celebrating the most inspired and eclectic cinema from across the globe, Beyond Fest opens with two free screenings of Finn Parker’s bone-chilling SMILE, whilst closing night honors is bestowed upon the hugely-anticipated World Premiere of Blumhouse’s HALLOWEEN ENDS. Additional World Premieres include a special free screening of MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM, based on Grady Hendrix’s best-selling novel, Joe Begos’ explosive, festive epic CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, and Lorcan Finnegan’s nightmarish NOCEBO starring Eva Green and Mark Strong. David Bruckner’s HELLRAISER features with two very special screenings with the director and talent joining in-person, and director Eric Appel brings his brilliantly bonkers biopic WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY for its US premiere (paired with a super-rare screening of UHF on 35mm). West Coast debuts are also bestowed on some of the season’s most anticipated films including Martin McDonagh’s brilliantly tangled web of friendship, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Mark Mylod’s deliciously dark comedy, THE MENU, and SCREAM co-creator Kevin Williamson joins us in-person to share one of the most exquisitely-executed slashers we’ve ever seen, SICK
 
Masters of Cinema are once again exalted with a series of in-person salutes. In addition to the previously announced retrospective with Indian superstar writer/director S.S. Rajamouli, Korean master, Park Chan-wook, is celebrated with an all-day marathon that culminates with the West Coast premiere of his spellbinding DECISION TO LEAVE, the great William Friedkin joins for a rare appearance to discuss his controversial classic CRUISING, and in an event that boldly goes where no event has gone before, Beyond Fest in association with LegionM, presents The Kingdom of the Shatner, a triple-feature salute to the actor/author/musician/producer/director/all-round legend William Shatner showcasing his other-worldly 70’s genre work. Opening with rare 35mm screenings of THE DEVIL’S RAIN and KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS, the trifecta closes with the world premiere restoration of IMPULSE from Grindhouse Releasing followed by a Q&A with the icon himself.
 
In a first for the festival, Beyond Fest has partnered with IMAX to showcase their unparalleled cinematic craft and technical excellence for four very special and exclusive screenings at their world headquarters. These screenings reflect not only the best in cutting-edge filmmaking but the unparalleled theatrical experience provided by the world’s leading entertainment innovator. The four IMAX screenings are Brad Bird’s jaw-dropping MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL, Christopher Nolan’s awe-inspiring DUNKIRK, Alfonso Cuarón’s spellbinding space race GRAVITY in 3D, and George Miller’s full-throttle fever dream, MAD MAX FURY ROAD
 
Courtesy of Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros., a very special screening of the instant-Halloween-classic TRICK ‘R TREAT at the famed Hollywood Legion Theatre launches the film’s first-ever theatrical release on October 1st. A ‘thank you’ to the fans who have kept Sam slashing and the jack-o’-lantern burning for the past 15 years, this free screening also includes director Michael Dougherty in attendance for a post-screening Q&A and officially marks the kick-off of the spooky season. Tickets will be made available via americancinematheque.com on Tuesday, September 27.
 
Continuing at the MUBI Theatre at the Aero additional titles include the return of Beyond Fest alum with a flurry of West Coast Premiere’ including the mindbending SOMETHING IN THE DIRT from power-duo Benson & Moorehead, Travis Stevens’ hallucinatory serial killer trip A WOUNDED FAWN, Jason Eisener’s gleefully OTT and foul-mouthed KIDS VS ALIENS, and V/H/S 99, the latest installment of the wildly successful anthology series with filmmakers including Flying Lotus and Mary Levine.
 
The best in world cinema is showcased with a series of West Coast premieres including the latest Cannes sensation from Iranian master director Ali Abbasi, HOLY SPIDER, Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or win winner and brilliantly satirical takedown of the 1%, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, DARK GLASSES from giallo king, Dario Argento, and Kristoffer Borgli’s supremely funny slice of nihilism, SICK OF MYSELF. And finally THE BEYOND - THE COMPOSER’S CUT receives its World Premiere with an all-new score from the Maestro himself, Fabio Frizzi.
 
“After the rejuvenating 2021 edition reminded us of the importance of cinema and community, we knew our 10th anniversary had to be special,” head of programming Evrim Ersoy said. ‘And here we are with a program as eclectic, electric and diverse as the community we serve with old masters mingling with new talent and a chance to discover and celebrate the whole spectrum of films including some once-in-a-lifetime dream events. Long live cinema and glory to the People's Republic!”
 
As a continued ‘thank you’ to the film community of Los Angeles, all Beyond Fest programming at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre is 100% free courtesy of Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural films and series. Rebranded as the ‘Shudder Theater,’ we will be screening a series of hotly anticipated titles including the world premiere of social media horror GRIMCUTTY from director John William Ross, West Coast premieres of Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s visionary science-fiction epic VESPER from IFC films, A24’s one-take hairdressing murder mystery MEDUSA DELUXE, Amanda Kramer’s GIVE ME PITY!, the SXSW breakout DEADSTREAM, Decal’s brilliant Jewish lore horror THE OFFERING, Austrian shocker FAMILY DINNER, the latest journey into the weird and funny heart of human darkness from TICKLED director David Farrier, MISTER ORGAN, Michelle Garza Cervera’s Tribeca-winner HUESERA, Mark Jenkin’s bone-chilling folk horror ENYS MEN, the must-be-seen-to-be-believed  Korean action-horror PROJECT WOLF HUNTING, James “Master of the romantic thriller” Nguyen’s latest BIRDEMIC: SEA EAGLE, the revolutionary first-ever Latin horror anthology SATANIC HISPANICS, the post-apocalyptic Fantasia favorite POLARIS, and multi-talented  Noah Segan’s directorial debut of blood, vampires and family BLOOD RELATIVES, Vera Drew's brilliant reimagining of a iconic villain and Midnight Madness sensation THE PEOPLE'S JOKER, as well as a special screening of SHOWTIME’s new series LET THE RIGHT ONE IN
 
“With over sixty films playing across five incredible theatres, the Beyond Fest Tenth Anniversary Edition is a true celebration of the theatrical experience uniting filmmakers with the greatest audience in the world.” said American Cinematheque Director of Programming and Creative, Grant Moninger. “It’s a gift to the great city of Los Angeles.”
 
Beyond Fest will also continue to support the filmmaking community with the help of Final Draft who will be presenting four dedicated short blocks and supplying the selected films with a copy of Final Draft 12 as well as giving free entry for each of the selected budding screenwriters into Final Draft’s Big Break Screenwriting Contest.
 
See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2022. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Wednesday, September 14th at 10AM PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque for details.
 
Festival screenings are vaccinated-only. Attendees (ages 18+) need to present at the theatres a proof of vaccination and matching photo ID for entry. Last vaccination must be recorded as 2 weeks prior to the event. Physical vaccine cards or digital proof of vaccination are acceptable. Accommodations will be provided to those needing exemption with proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of the screening. Test results must be dated and from a reputable testing site (home tests will not be accepted).
 
 
BEYOND FEST 2022 PROGRAM
 
CBC_4.jpg
 
LEGION THEATRE
 
TRICK ‘R’ TREAT
Special Screening
Director: Michael Doughtery
Runtime: 100 minutes
Year: 2007
GUESTS: Director Michael Doughtery in person
RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 27th
 
CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS
World Premiere
Director: Joe Begos
Country: United States
Runtime: 81 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Joe Begos and other cast+crew in person
 
HALLOWEEN ENDS
World Premiere
Director: David Gordon Green
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2022
 
 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Color-1.jpg
 
IMAX Headquarters Playa Vista
 
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: GHOST PROTOCOL
Special Screening
Director: Brad Bird
Runtime: 133 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2011
 
DUNKIRK
Special Screening
Director: Christopher Nolan
Runtime: 106 minutes
Country: United Kingdom, United States, France, Netherlands
Year: 2017
 
GRAVITY
Special Screening
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Runtime: 91 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2013
 
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
Special Screening
Director: George Miller
Runtime: 120 minutes
Country: Australia
Year: 2015
 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
weird-2.jpeg
 
MUBI THEATRE at AERO THEATRE
 
SMILE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Parker Finn
Country: United States
Runtime: 115 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Parker Finn and other cast+crew in person
RSVP registration open at 12:00pm Tuesday, September 20th
 
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Martin McDonagh
Country: Ireland, United Kingdom, United States
Runtime: 114 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
 
MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM
World Premiere
Director: Damon Thomas
Country: United States
Runtime:
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Damon Thomas and Elsie Fisher, Cathy ang, Rachel Ogechi, and Christopher Lowell.
RSVP registration opens at 12:00pm Thursday, September 22nd
 
HOLY SPIDER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ali Abbasi
Country: Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France
Runtime: 117 minutes
 
DARK GLASSES
West Coast Premiere
Director: Dario Argento
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: Italy, France
Year: 2022
 
SYMPATHY FOR MR VENGEANCE
Special Screening
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 129 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2002
 
THE HANDMAIDEN
Special Screening
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 144 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2016
 
LADY VENGEANCE
Special Screening
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 115 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2005
 
DECISION TO LEAVE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 138 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Park Chan-wook in person
 
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ruben Östlund
Runtime: 147 minutes
Country: France, Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States
Year: 2022
 
HELLRAISER
Director: David Bruckner
Runtime: 120 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director David Bruckner in person + cast TBA
 
SHIN ULTRAMAN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Shinji Higuchi
Runtime: 112 minutes
Country: Japan
Year: 2022
 
WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY
US Premiere
Director: Eric Appel
Runtime: 108 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Eric Appel in person
 
UHF - 35mm Screening
Special Screening
Director: Jay Levey
Runtime: 97 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1989
 
SICK
West Coast Premiere
Director: John Hyams
Runtime: 83 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 20222
GUESTS: Writer Kevin Williams in attendance
 
THE BEYOND - COMPOSER’S CUT
World Premiere
Director: Lucio Fulci
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: Italy
Year: 1981
 
KIDS VS. ALIENS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jason Eisener
Runtime: 75 minutes
Country: Canada
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Jason Eisener in person
 
A WOUNDED FAWN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Travis Stevens
Runtime: 91
Country: USA
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Travis Stevens and Josh Rubin in person
 
V/H/S 99
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Tyler MacIntyre, Flying Lotus, Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter
Runtime: 99 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
 
CRUISING
Special Screening
Director: William Friedkin
Runtime: 102 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Director William Friedkin in person
 
KINGDOM OF THE SPIDERS - 35mm Screening
Special Screening
Director: John Cardos
Runtime: 97 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1971
 
THE DEVIL’S RAIN - 35mm Screening
Special Screening
Director: Robert Fuest
Runtime: 86 minutes
County: United States, Mexico
Year: 1975
 
IMPULSE
World Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: William Grefé
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 1974
GUESTS: Actor William Shatner in person
 
SOMETHING IN THE DIRT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead
Runtime: 116 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead in person
 
THE MENU
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mark Mylod
Runtime: 106 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
 
EEGA
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + BAAHUBALI 2)
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 145 minutes
Year: 2012
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person
 
BAAHUBALI: THE BEGINNING
Special Screening (Triple feature with EEGA + BAAHUBALI 2)
Director: S.S Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 159 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person
 
BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION
Special Screening (Triple feature with BAAHUBALI + EEGA)
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 167 minutes
Year: 2017
Guests: With Director S.S. Rajamouli in person
 
MAGADHEERA - Friday 10.21
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 166 minutes 
Year: 2009
 
MARYADA RAMANNA - Sunday 10.23
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 125 minutes 
Year: 2010
 
YAMADONGA - Sunday 10.23
Special Screening
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Country: India
Telugu with English subtitles
Runtime: 171 minutes 
Year: 2007
 
--------------------------------------------------------------
 
satanichispanics.jpeg
 
SHUDDER THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3
 
VESPER
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Kristina Buozyte, Bruno Samper
Runtime: 114 minutes
Country: Lithuania, France, Belgium
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Bruno Samper in person
 
GOOD BOY
World Premiere
Director: Viljar Bøe
Runtime: 74 minutes
Country: Norway
Year: 2022
 
SATANIC HISPANICS
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Mike Mendez, Demian Rugna, Eduardo Sanchez, Gigi Saul Guerrero , Alejandro Brugues
Runtime: 105 minutes
Country: United States, Mexico, Argentina
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Mike Mendez, Director Alejandro Brugues and other cast + crew in person
 
DEADSTREAM
West Coast Premiere
Director(s): Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter
Runtime: 87 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
 
MEDUSA DELUXE
Los Angeles Premiere
Director: Thomas Hardiman
Runtime: 100 minutes
Country: United Kingdom
Year: 2022
 
BIRDEMIC 3: SEA EAGLE
West Coast Premiere
Director: James Nguyen
Runtime: 83 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director James Nguyen in person
 
POLARIS
West Coast Premiere
Director: KC Carthew
Runtime: 89 minutes
Country: Canada
Year: 2022
 
PROJECT WOLF HUNTING
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kim Hongsun
Runtime: 122 minutes
Country: South Korea
Year: 2022
 
ASHKAL
US Premiere
Director: Youssef Chebbi
Runtime: 92 minutes
Country: Tunisia
Year: 2022
 
HUESERA
West Coast Premiere
Director: Michelle Garza Cervera
Runtime: 93 minutes
Country: Mexico, Peru
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Michelle Garza Cervera in person
 
NOCEBO
World Premiere
Director: Lorcan Finnegan
Runtime: 97
Country: Ireland
Year: 2022
 
FAMILY DINNER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Peter Hengl
Runtime: 97 minutes
Country: Austria
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Peter Hengl in person
 
BLOOD RELATIVES
West Coast Premiere
Director: Noah Segan
Runtime: 88 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Noah Segan in person
 
MISTER ORGAN
West Coast Premiere
Director: David Farrier
Runtime: 96 Minutes
Country: New Zealand
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director David Farrier in person
 
THE PEOPLE’S JOKER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Vera Drew
Runtime: 92 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Vera Drew in person
 
ENYS MEN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mark Jenkin
Runtime: 90 minutes
Country: United Kingdom
Year: 2022
 
DASH
Special Screening
Director: Sean Perry
Runtime: 105 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
 
GRIMCUTTY
World Premiere
Director: John William Ross
Runtime: 100 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director John William Ross in person
 
FEED ME
World Premiere
Director(s): Adam Leader, Richard Oakes
Runtime: 96 minutes
Country: United Kingdom
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Adam Leader, Director Richard Oakes and other cast+crew in person
 
THE OFFERING
West Coast Premiere
Director: Oliver Park
Runtime: 93 minutes
Country: United States
Year: 2022
GUESTS: TBD
 
STÉPHANE
World Premiere
Director: Timothée Hochet, Lucas Pastor
Runtime: 84 minutes
Country: France
Year: 2022
 
SICK OF MYSELF
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kristoffer Borgli
Runtime: 95 minutes
Country: Norway
Year: 2022
 
GIVE ME PITY!
West Coast Premiere
Director: Amanda Kramer
Runtime: 80 minutes
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in person.
 
THE FIGHT MACHINE
US Premiere
Director: Andrew Thomas Hunt
Runtime: 104 minutes
Country: Canada
Year: 2022
GUESTS: Director Andrew Thomas Hunt in person
 
LET THE RIGHT ONE IN
Special Screening
Director: Seith Mann
Runtime: 60 minutes
Country: USA
Year: 2022
