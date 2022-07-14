Lucio A Rojas' SENDERO Now On Demand in North America And UK/Ireland
I have come to the conclusion that Chilean director Lucio A. Rojas hates the countryside.
Absolutely loathes it.
How have I come to this conclusion? Every feature and short I've seen from him is set in the countryside and horrible, fucked up things happen in them. Sweet merciful fuck I couldn't even make it all the way throught this trailer for an earlier feature of his, Sendero. How am I still friends with this guy!?!
I digress, Black Mandala is releasing Rojas' 2015 extreme horror flick Sendero on demand here in Canada, the U.S. and the UK/Ireland. We've put the trailer down below. I mean really, as this point do you even need a warning about the content?
Jesus, Lucio. We need to talk.
Sendero was written and directed by Rojas. It stars Andrea García-Huidobro, Sofía García, Diego Casanueva, Javiera Hernández, Felipe Contreras, Tomás Vidiella, Guillermo Alfaro, Daniel Antivilo, Ximena del Solar, Arielli Gutiérrez, Pamela Rojas and Jorge Godoy.
"SENDERO", is a survival/horror directed by Lucio A. Rojas, director of the controversial and acclaimed "TRAUMA".Ana is a young woman who has just won a scholarship to study abroad. She decides to celebrate by traveling outside the city along with her friends. On the way, after helping a badly injured woman, they are kidnapped by a savage and cruel family that seems to work for a sinister power group in the rural region. In their attempt to escape, they will be forced to cross their own limits in order to survive, even if it means betraying among them.“SENDERO” is now available on all major streaming and cable platforms in North America and UK/Ireland.
SENDERO - trailer from BLACK MANDALA on Vimeo.
