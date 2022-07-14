Lucio A Rojas' SENDERO Now On Demand in North America And UK/Ireland

I have come to the conclusion that Chilean director Lucio A. Rojas hates the countryside.

Absolutely loathes it.

How have I come to this conclusion? Every feature and short I've seen from him is set in the countryside and horrible, fucked up things happen in them. Sweet merciful fuck I couldn't even make it all the way throught this trailer for an earlier feature of his, Sendero. How am I still friends with this guy!?!

I digress, Black Mandala is releasing Rojas' 2015 extreme horror flick Sendero on demand here in Canada, the U.S. and the UK/Ireland. We've put the trailer down below. I mean really, as this point do you even need a warning about the content?

Jesus, Lucio. We need to talk.

Sendero was written and directed by Rojas. It stars Andrea García-Huidobro, Sofía García, Diego Casanueva, Javiera Hernández, Felipe Contreras, Tomás Vidiella, Guillermo Alfaro, Daniel Antivilo, Ximena del Solar, Arielli Gutiérrez, Pamela Rojas and Jorge Godoy.