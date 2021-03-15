SXSW 2021 Virtual Fest Preview

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

The Signal's Jacob Gentry returns with his latest tale of technology gone awry with Broadcast Signal Intrusion. Based on real-life pirate broadcast intrusions in the '80s, this latest film presents the story of an archivist who stumbles across some very disturbing material in the process of logging video. While he becomes more and more obsessed at looking into these obscure, potentially incriminating videos, it begins to seem that they are looking back at him. Starring Harry Shum, Jr. (Glee), this is one we are very interested in. - JH



Midnight