SXSW 2021 Virtual Fest Preview

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
The virtual edition of the SXSW Film Festival, aka SXSW Online, kicks off tomorrow, March 16, and runs five short days until Saturday March 20. With fewer days to watch movies, the total list of films is cut down quite a bit. But there are still a ton of interesting-looking films to help you get your fix. We've poured over the lineup and picked out just a few flicks that might be worth your time. There are surely plenty of other hidden gems that lurk past these. Enjoy!


J Hurtado contributed to this story.

Jakob's Wife
Indie producer Travis Stevens returns with his sophomore feature in the director's chair in Jakob's Wife, a religious-themed horror starring fan favorites Barbara Crampton and Larry Fessenden. We don't know a lot about this one yet, but the talent on board is hard to ignore. - J Hurtado

Midnight

