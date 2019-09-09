Trailer for THE UNION OF SALVATION: Epic Drama of Russian History

I'm a bit of a sucker for a historical costume drama; one which is a sweeping epic of a pivotal moment in a nation's history, that also has both non-fictional and fictional characters, that test the waters of love, politics, rebellion, with some grand scenes of fighting and action. The Union of Salvation, from 20th Century Fox's Russia studio, seems to be just that.

In 1825, a large group of soldiers, angered by the goverment's treatment of peasants after the Napoleonic wars and driven by their desire for a more liberal and equal society, rebelled against that and Czar Nicolas I's assumption of the throne. The detailed history is certainly worthy of an epic telling on the big screen, and it looks the the studio has pulled out all the stops in terms of casting, production, art design, and costume. We've got a trailer below (without english subtitles). Due for release in Russia in December, perhaps it will make it to western countries at a later date.