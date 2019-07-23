REBORN: Julian Richards' Kinetic Horror Out on VOD This September

After a bit of a hiatus from directing Welsh director Julian Richards (Dark Lands, The Last Horror Movie) returned in 2018 with a number of projects. One of them the kinetic horror flick Reborn, starring Barbara Crampton and newcomer Kayleigh Gilbert.

Fans in the U.S. of Richards' work will be pleased to know that Reborn will be coming out on VOD in the US on September 17th following theatrical preview screening is select U.S. cities.

REBORN is a contemporary Frankenstein story about a stillborn baby girl brought back to life by an electrical storm before being abducted from hospital by a morgue attendant. On her sixteenth birthday, empowered with the gift to manipulate electricity, she escapes her captor and sets out to find her birth mother leaving a trail of destruction behind her.

Here is the trailer.