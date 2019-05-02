ROTTENTAIL: Win Brian Skiba's Were-Rabbit Gore Flick on DVD

Ammo Content released Brian Skiba's rabbit and gore fueled horror flick Rottentail last week. It is out on Bluray and DVD and dropped on TVOD, Amazon, Indemand, Vubiquty and VUDu as of Friday. The film stars Corin Nemic and Dominique Swain.

After the lengthy synopsis below

Rottentail tells the bizarre tale of young Peter Cotton, who grew up in the town of Easter Falls and loves rabbits. Peter’s science project on rabbit breeding is ruined when the school bullies beat up, and actually kill, his rabbit. Years later, the kind but still shy Dr. Cotton works steadily and gently with his rabbits to cure human infertility. Unbeknownst to Peter, the military is perverting his work, developing fierce soldiers with strength far exceeding a human of their size, and with Peter’s fertility serum, the ability to breed in the field. Peter discovers the true nature of the experiment and attempts to stop it. But in an accident of poetic justice, a bite from an experimental mutant rabbit combines with Peter’s own serum to transform him into the evil Rottentail… This creature heads to Easter Falls to exact revenge on the wrongdoings of his youth and to finally lay claim to the love of his life… and his timing could not be better, since Easter Falls’ biggest day of the year is coming and the entire town will be there to watch the Annual Easter Parade.

