Exclusive STILL Clip: Madeline Brewer and a Very Tense Dinner

Madeline Brewer, who has gained much recent attention for her sterling performance in the adult-world thriller Cam, can next be seen in the dramatic thriller Still, which will be available on VOD tomorrow.

Per the official synopsis: "When a young female hiker [Brewer] stumbles onto an isolated farm after losing her way on the Appalachian Trail, she is taken in by a strange couple [Lydia Wilson, Star Trek: Beyond and Nick Blood, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] desperate to protect a secret deep in the mountains."

Brewer has been steadily building her career with a variety of excellent turns in a variety of eye-catching roles on the small screen -- from Orange Is the New Black to Hemlock Grove to Grimm to Black Mirror to The Handmaid's Tale -- and will soon appear in indie horror-mystery Braid, followed by sci-fi thriller Captive State.

As for Still, Takashi Doscher wrote and directed. Our exclusive clip may pique your interest further; watch it below, along with the trailer.

Still is available on Digital and On Demand on January 8.

