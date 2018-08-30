Venice Coverage International Reviews Hollywood Features Weird Reviews Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Garry Pastore to Join Cast of Apalachin Movie Opposite David Arquette and Jennifer Esposito.

John Malone
Contributor
Garry Pastore who has just signed on to return to the second season  of the highly acclaimed HBO series "The Duece", will take time out of playing his popular character  Matty 'The horse'
Ianniello to board the sophomore project of Director Danny A Abeckaser best know for his film with Harvey Keitel "First We Take Brooklyn" which was released last year.
 
Apalachin is based on a 1957 true story, the plot follows local trooper Ed Croswell (Arquette), who foils the plans of mobster Vito Genovese, who organized 50 of his friends and colleagues to converge upon the rural town of Apalachin in upstate New York for a summit. Croswell’s actions unknowingly exposed the mob to the American public and changed the face of law enforcement forever.
 
Filming is underway in NYC , Pastore will play legendary Gangster Albert Anastasia, The Film is being produced by 2b Productions.
ApalachinDanny A AbeckaserDavid ArquetteGarry pastoreJennifer EspisitoThe Duece
