Fantastic Fest 2017: Index

In 2017, Fantastic Fest runs from September 21-28. Here are links to reviews and interviews by our contributing editors and writers, all listed alphabetically by the film's English-language title. This will be updated throughout the festival.

Bad Genius: review by Peter Martin

Darkland: review by Peter Martin

Hagazussa: The Heathen's Curse: review by Michele 'Izzy' Galgana

King Cohen: interview by Michele 'Izzy' Galgana

Thelma: review by Michele 'Izzy' Galgana

Past coverage

78/52: review by Andrew Mack (Hot Docs 2017)

Bodied: review by Kurt Halfyard (Toronto 2017)

Brawl in Cell Block 99: review by Kurt Halfyard (Toronto 2017)

Brimstone & Glory: review by Kurt Halfyard (Hot Docs 2017)

Cold Hell: review by Andrew Mack (Fantasia 2017)

The Endless: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Tribeca 2017)

Five Fingers for Marseilles: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Toronto 2017)

Jailbreak: review by Andrew Mack (Fantasia 2017)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Cannes 2017)

King Cohen: review by Kurt Halfyard (Fantasia 2017)

Les Affames: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Toronto 2017)

The Merciless: review by Pierce Conran (Cannes 2017)

Mon Mon Mon Monsters: review by Pierce Conran (BiFan 2017)

The Nude Vampire: review by Charlie Hobbs (Blu-ray)

Rabbit: review by Kwenton Bellette (Melbourne 2017)

Ron Goossens: Low-Budget Stuntman: review by Ard Vijn (The Netherlands - theatrical release)

Super Dark Times: review by Ard Vijn (Rotterdam 2017)

Tiger Girl: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Fantasia 2017)

Under the Tree: review by Martin Kudlac (Venice 2017)

V.I.P.: review by Pierce Conran (South Korea - theatrical release)

