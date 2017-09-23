Fantastic Fest Coverage Weird Reviews Indie Videos All Interviews Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantastic Fest 2017: Index

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Fantastic Fest 2017: Index

In 2017, Fantastic Fest runs from September 21-28. Here are links to reviews and interviews by our contributing editors and writers, all listed alphabetically by the film's English-language title. This will be updated throughout the festival.

Bad Genius: review by Peter Martin

Darkland: review by Peter Martin

Hagazussa: The Heathen's Curse: review by Michele 'Izzy' Galgana

King Cohen: interview by Michele 'Izzy' Galgana

Thelma: review by Michele 'Izzy' Galgana

Past coverage

78/52: review by Andrew Mack (Hot Docs 2017)

Bodied: review by Kurt Halfyard (Toronto 2017)

Brawl in Cell Block 99: review by Kurt Halfyard (Toronto 2017)

Brimstone & Glory: review by Kurt Halfyard (Hot Docs 2017)

Cold Hell: review by Andrew Mack (Fantasia 2017)

The Endless: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Tribeca 2017)

Five Fingers for Marseilles: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Toronto 2017)

Jailbreak: review by Andrew Mack (Fantasia 2017)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Cannes 2017)

King Cohen: review by Kurt Halfyard (Fantasia 2017)

Les Affames: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Toronto 2017)

The Merciless: review by Pierce Conran (Cannes 2017)

Mon Mon Mon Monsters: review by Pierce Conran (BiFan 2017)

The Nude Vampire: review by Charlie Hobbs (Blu-ray)

Rabbit: review by Kwenton Bellette (Melbourne 2017)

Ron Goossens: Low-Budget Stuntman: review by Ard Vijn (The Netherlands - theatrical release)

Super Dark Times: review by Ard Vijn (Rotterdam 2017)

Tiger Girl: review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Fantasia 2017)

Under the Tree: review by Martin Kudlac (Venice 2017)

V.I.P.: review by Pierce Conran (South Korea - theatrical release)

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Fantastic Fest 2017
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.