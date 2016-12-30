ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Movies of 2016

8. O.J.: Made in America (dir. Ezra Edelman, USA) (33 points)

The O.J. Simpson trial was a symptom of many, many uniquely American things. So many that the effects are still being felt today in ways we cannot fathom. It was a turning point for African America, but not exactly the one that they were hoping for; desperate for. In this sense, O.J.: MIA is as much about the culminating burden of a partial justice system and the selective culture it favors as it is about the televised trial of the century, which was so accidentally entertaining in its big-top presentation of law and order, that it can now be seen as a prototype to the modern cesspool of reality television.

Director Ezra Edelman is so unafraid of the scope of his subject that no topic is spared to bring the tragic epilogue of the civil rights movement to the screen in a digestible, necessarily long yet concise package. The film effortlessly moves from the days of OJ's football glory years, spent ducking an image of the black athlete, being used by advertising companies to exploit his demographic, to a man who very likely ended his stint of spousal battery by murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

The gang-like brutalizing of Rodney King was the last straw for a fed up community and, in its wake, people were not going to see another black man go down in a white system. They were so hungry for justice that it allowed for the false martyrdom of a man who refused to contribute to their own cause. So deep were the wounds of continuing historic injury that O.J. got off for a crime he blatantly committed and the verdict was seen as an African-American victory.

O.J.: MIA expertly guides us through these points and countless others then concludes with a post-verdict episode that might just be the best of the lot in its exploration of karma. Edelman's epic is indeed a fascinating, intricate and lucidly tragic story that could only happen in America and that makes it essential viewing. -- Zach Gayne