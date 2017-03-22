MADAME BOVARY and THE HANDMAIDEN Big Winners at 11th Asian Film Awards

New films from Feng Xiaogang and Park Chan-wook shared the spoils in Hong Kong last night, as the 11th Asian Film Awards presented top honours to I am not Madame Bovary, naming the mainland Chinese drama Best Film. Its star Fan Bingbing won the Best Actress prize, while the film’s unique cinematography by Luo Pan was also rewarded.

Erotic South Korean drama The Handmaiden won four awards in total, including Best Supporting Actress for Moon So-ri, Best Newcomer for Kim Tae-ri, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Tadanobu Asano was named Best Actor for Harmonium, while Hong Kong favourite Lam Suet won Best Supporting Actor for Trivisa. Na Hong-jin took home the Best Director award for his supernatural thriller The Wailing, and Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi collected the Best Screenplay prize for The Salesman.

Apprentice (Best Editing), Shin Godzilla (Best Visual Effects), The Age of Shadows (Best Score) and Crosscurrent (Best Sound) also picked up technical prizes at the ceremony, where Tsui Hark was given the Lifetime Achievement Award and Sammi Cheng received the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award. Jelly Lin, breakout star of Stephen Chow’s The Mermaid, was named Rising Star of Asia.