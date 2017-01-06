Slamdance Coverage Cult Movies Animation Hollywood Videos Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2016

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Unlike my articles of 2014 and 2015, this year I actually had seen enough films to do a top-10 proper. So what happened? I flubbed it by mismanaging my time, and even missed the deadline for last week's splendid group effort moderated by Ben Umstead. Grrrr...

Thankfully, there is always this: my bail-out option of looking back at the past year by mentioning twelve noticeable things in it. How will I remember 2016? I refuse to give all the celebrity deaths any more than this brief mention. I'd rather focus on films I saw, stuff I bought, and changes I noticed.
And yes, I'll definitely sneak my favourite films in there too. Heh...

So browse through them (they're in no particular order...), and feel free to discuss!

No less than THREE great zombie films got released?

Seriously... when I wrote about Sato Shinsuke's great I Am A Hero (seen above) earlier this year, I marvelled at the fact that people could still manage to make fun or otherwise interesting films with zombies. I mean, THAT record had been thoroughly played until it had turned grey and noisy, right? I never expected that my favourite film of 2016 would be a zombie one...

Little did I know the year would see two other great films being added to the sub-genre: Yeon Sang-ho's Train to Busan and Colm McCarthy's The Girl With All the Gifts. Will it never end? Well, with output this good, we may never want it to.

