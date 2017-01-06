Ard's Dozen Of Musings About 2016

Having fun with alternative Superheroes.

These days, superhero movies can expect to be met with a massive gnashing of teeth, especially on-line. Many people are sick and tired of what they see as an easy money-grabbing exercise by the big studios, churning out the same content over and over again. Therefore it shouldn't come as a big surprise that those movies which rebelled a bit, poked fun at tropes, or contained a dash of batshit-crazy in them managed to buck that trend.

Tim Miller's Deadpool turned out to be terrifically entertaining, despite being obviously still unfinished and showing the scars of a very difficult production history. Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange had the most psychedelic sequences in it I've ever seen in an IMAX 3D.

But the grand prize was for an Italian superhero film full of sad, damaged people, which showed what becoming superpowered did to those people's minds. Gabriele Mainetti's They Call Me Jeeg Robot had a hero and a villain impossible to look away from, and its massive domestic success may indeed usher in a new age of Italian genre greatness.