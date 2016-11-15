IFFAM Coverage Crime Movies Hollywood Interviews Trailers Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

AnarchyVision: Live from Los Cabos Edition! CHRISTINE, ARRIVAL, LOVING

Featured Critic; Toronto, Canada (@filmfest_ca)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
AnarchyVision: Live from Los Cabos Edition! CHRISTINE, ARRIVAL, LOVING

My latest report comes from the decadently sunny Los Cabos International Film Festival, where a number of premieres and festival faves come to play in an area they're building up as the "Cannes of Mexico".

After giving up at Sundance on taking a shot with Christine thanks to the egregious "doc" that soured me on the subject, I finally caught up and found my reticence ridiculous. The film's fantastic, and Rebecca Hall's distant, complex take on the character one of this year's best performances.

Meanwhile, two absolute faves also open - Villeneuve's Arrival makes its way to shore, while Jeff Nichols' quiet and sublime Loving also comes at a very challenging time for its bow, never more important to balance the draw of human emotions versus the close minded political turmoil that seeks to undermine it.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
Los Cabos 2016

More about Loving

More about Arrival

More about Christine

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.