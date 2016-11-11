IFFAM Coverage Action Movies Horror Movies All Videos International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
The Many Faces Of Isabelle Huppert
Today, after several months of bouncing around the International festival circuits, Paul Verhoeven's newest film Elle arrives in American cinemas. In his review, Jason Gorber says: "Elle is a masterwork by a master filmmaker, while Huppert's performance reminds the world once again what a treasure she is."
True words, all of them, and therefore this is a stellar opportunity to devote this week's quiz to Isabelle Huppert. And as several colleagues here at Screen Anarchy forwarded shots of her, this has become quite a big quiz indeed...
Here are sixteen pictures of her, so click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!
And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all sixteen of them right).
Kurt Halfyard, Ben Croll, Shelagh Rowan-Legg and Dustin Chang contributed to this story.
