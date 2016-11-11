IFFAM Coverage Action Movies Horror Movies All Videos International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Many Faces Of Isabelle Huppert

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Today, after several months of bouncing around the International festival circuits, Paul Verhoeven's newest film Elle arrives in American cinemas. In his review, Jason Gorber says: "Elle is a masterwork by a master filmmaker, while Huppert's performance reminds the world once again what a treasure she is."

True words, all of them, and therefore this is a stellar opportunity to devote this week's quiz to Isabelle Huppert. And as several colleagues here at Screen Anarchy forwarded shots of her, this has become quite a big quiz indeed...

Here are sixteen pictures of her, so click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!
And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all sixteen of them right).


Kurt Halfyard, Ben Croll, Shelagh Rowan-Legg and Dustin Chang contributed to this story.

And here she is as Michèle Leblanc in Elle, as a survivor of a brutal rape who is willing to bury the axe... preferably IN the rapist.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

  • Ard Vijn

    And that concludes the quiz! As usual, here are the titles and the people who got them first:

    1: AMOUR (Nicholas Poly)
    2: HEAVEN'S GATE (Nicholas Poly)
    3: THE PIANO TEACHER (Nicholas Poly)
    4: I HEART HUCKABEES (Nicholas Poly)
    5: TIME OF THE WOLF (Nicholas Poly)
    6: THINGS TO COME (Nicholas Poly)
    7: GOING PLACES (Nicholas Poly)
    8: 8 WOMEN (Nicholas Poly)
    9: LOULOU (Nicholas Poly)
    10: CLEAN SLATE (Gary Graham)
    11: ABUSE OF WEAKNESS (Nicholas Poly)
    12: IN ANOTHER COUNTRY (Nicholas Poly)
    13: PASSION (Nicholas Poly)
    14: LA CEREMONIE (Nicholas Poly)
    15: LOUDER THAN BOMBS (Nicholas Poly)
    16: AMATEUR (Nicholas Poly)

  • Ard Vijn

    Gary Graham had the last one: COUP DE TORCHON aka. CLEAN SLATE, again on our Facebook page..

  • Ard Vijn

    And Nicholas Poly adds on our Facebook page that number 6 is THINGS TO COME.
    Correct too! That just leaves number 10...

  • Ard Vijn

    Over on our Facebook, Nicholas Poly wrote:

    1. Amour
    2. Heaven's Gate
    3. Piano Teacher
    4. I Love Huckabees
    5. Le Temps Du Loup
    6. -
    7. Les Valseuses
    8. 8 Femmes
    9. Loulou
    10. Violette Noziere
    11. Abuse Of Weakness
    12. In Another Country
    13. Passion
    14. La Ceremonie
    15. Louder Than Bombs
    16. Amateur

    And those are all correct bar number 10. So the only ones left are 6 and 10!

  • One-Eye

    How awesome would it be if Verhoeven got an Oscar next year?

  • Ard Vijn

    Very!

