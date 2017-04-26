Paul Verhoeven to Direct Lesbian Nun Story BLESSED VIRGIN

You can never have too many lesbian nun movies.

Paul Verhoeven will direct Blessed Virgin (Sainte Vierge), starring Virginie Efiria. The two previously worked together on Elle, which was the director's first French-language film and proved to be quite the combustible little drama. Blessed Virgin will also be a French-language production.

Producer Said Ben Said made the announcement via Twitter. In their report, ScreenDaily notes that the source material is Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy by Judith C. Brown. Here is their synopsis of the academic work:

"Having entered a convent in the Tuscan town of Pescia as a child, [17th century abbess Benedetta Carlini] rose-up the ranks, propelled by her claims of a series of lurid mystic visions and the appearance of stigmata on her body.

But she was later ostracised by the church after an investigation discredited her claims as a sham and uncovered evidence of affairs with other nuns in the convent. There has been much academic debate over the true reasons for her downfall."

Pre-sales begin at Cannes.