Zach's Top Five Top Five Screen Classics of 2016

Did anyone else feel a little bit like Christine Chubbuck by the end of the year? I mean, in general and not in regards to what Chubbuck chose to do shortly after the still frame below. Speaking honestly, I do feel that 2016, to an extent, beat the shit out of me. First literally, when I found myself running from a speeding car in rural Utah that would catch up to my friends and I. The aftermath of the incident that occurred on the drive home from Sundance gave us all a chance to respectively pause and consider mortality in a more tangible way than we were accustomed.

As the months passed, so too did many of our heroes... and it hurt. The mounting number of fallen public figures struck most as eerie and the collective notion that year 2016 was vexed seemed an amusing, healthy-enough way to deal with a genuinely surprising abundance of tragedies. I took it in stride without literally humouring some notion of a curse and lived my life, made my dollars, kept a roof over my head and carved out time to make a few funnies and fit in dreams. Then, as Death Year came to a close, without my being able to put my finger on exactly when it started, I found myself a full-fledged curmudgeon by the year's end, taking too much displeasure in things like people's over-enjoyment of the insanely happy La La Land, in conjunction with their put downs of other musical achievements, like the dazzling Hail, Caesar! as unremarkable.

I was pleased that a film as powerful as Moonlight was getting so much attention, but uncertain whether I had my bad attitude to blame for being skeptical of its lavish praise. I want to believe that Moonlight's inevitable acceptance into the Academy Awards will have nothing to do with how stupid the Academy looked last year, but it's also possible that I've become a Grinch-like pessimist. I found myself lashing out in weird places like the Cineplex Facebook page where I unnecessarily expressed my disgust at the length of their “feature presentations” holiday short that preceded every award hype film.



On the lighter side? ...I did take solace in the good that 2016 provided. For example, here is a massive list of things that made me very happy and stimulated my brain and heart throughout the year. Since it was also a landmark year here at ScreenAnarchy, considering this time last year there was no such thing as ScreenAnarchy, as a sort of salute to the future, which I am welcoming with desperately open arms, the following list will review my favourite content across the vast array of screens. Here are five top fives reflecting the gamut of good screen times during, what I suppose we can now refer to as, last year... for now. Here's to turning a new page.