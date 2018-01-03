Eric Ortiz's Favorite Movies Of 2017

In 2017, a pretty great year for cinema if you ask me, I watched around 115 new releases, some of them originally from 2016 due to the always conflicting Mexican distribution system. On the other hand, I was able to watch several films that are yet to be released, at such festivals as Fantastic Fest, Morelia, Mórbido and Guanajuato. The following list is composed of my personal favorites, those movies that I will be revisiting sooner rather than later.

But before, I will give a special mention to the worst films I had to sit through in 2017 (in no particular order): Emiliano Rocha Minter’s We Are the Flesh, the horror anthologies XX and México Bárbaro II, Going in Style starring Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine, How to Be a Latin Lover with Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek, Paco Arango’s The Healer, the remake of The Mummy with Tom Cruise, the cheaply-made genre efforts The Gracefield Incident and Escape Room, The Circle with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, and the Mexican comedies Me gusta, pero me asusta, Como matar a un esposo muerto and Cuando los hijos regresan.

Here’s to a 2018 full of great movies!