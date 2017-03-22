SXSW Coverage Hollywood Interviews Movie Posters All Reviews Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

SHIN GODZILLA Sequel May Have Been Confirmed

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Sign-In to Vote
SHIN GODZILLA Sequel May Have Been Confirmed

Take this as a rumor for now, but after months of speculation, a sequel to Shin Godzilla may have been confirmed.

The latest installment in the Japanese monster franchise generated very mixed reactions. I generally enjoyed it, especially the comic notes and the monster rampage sequences, though the bureaucratic angle got tiresome. Still, the idea of a mutating monster was quite appealing.

According to Madman Entertainment, which distributed the film in Australia, director Anno Hideaki made an appearance at a concert performance of the "Shin Godzilla vs. Evangelion Symphony" in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

Quoting from their report on the evening:

The following text was displayed on the big screen: シンゴジラの次回作及び、シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版: || にご期待下さい。

'Please expect the next installment of Shin Godzilla, and Shin Evangelion Gekijōban:||'

Anno also directed the three previous Evangelion movies. Our own Ard Vijn provided the news tip; in the past, he's seriously questioned whether the planned fourth installment of Evangelion will ever be made.

In any event, this isn't a press release or an official announcement. No other details were made known. Even so, this is encouraging for fans of both series.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Anno HideakiEvangelionGodzillaJapanShin Godzilla

More about Shin Godzilla

More about Evangelion 1.0: You Are (Not) Alone

More about Evangelion 2.0: You Can (Not) Advance

More about Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo

More about Godzilla Resurgence

More about Godzilla (Toho) 2016

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.