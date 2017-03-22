SHIN GODZILLA Sequel May Have Been Confirmed

Take this as a rumor for now, but after months of speculation, a sequel to Shin Godzilla may have been confirmed.

The latest installment in the Japanese monster franchise generated very mixed reactions. I generally enjoyed it, especially the comic notes and the monster rampage sequences, though the bureaucratic angle got tiresome. Still, the idea of a mutating monster was quite appealing.

According to Madman Entertainment, which distributed the film in Australia, director Anno Hideaki made an appearance at a concert performance of the "Shin Godzilla vs. Evangelion Symphony" in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

Quoting from their report on the evening:

The following text was displayed on the big screen: シンゴジラの次回作及び、シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版: || にご期待下さい。 'Please expect the next installment of Shin Godzilla, and Shin Evangelion Gekijōban:||'

Anno also directed the three previous Evangelion movies. Our own Ard Vijn provided the news tip; in the past, he's seriously questioned whether the planned fourth installment of Evangelion will ever be made.

In any event, this isn't a press release or an official announcement. No other details were made known. Even so, this is encouraging for fans of both series.