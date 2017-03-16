SXSW Coverage Festival Reviews Manga All Videos International News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Blood, Fire, & Betrayal Rule In BAAHUBALI 2: THE CONCLUSION Trailer

Associate Editor; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Sign-In to Vote

We had to wait a little but longer than expected for this day to arrive, but fans of SS Rajamouli's intense period epic Baahubali: The Beginning back in 2015 can finally get a taste of what they have to look forward to in the sequel. The trailer for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion arrives today and it's somehow even more ambitious than the first film, bursting with flames and fury from every direction.

I don't know that further words are even necessary for this trailer, if you saw the first film you have some idea of the scope and breadth of Rajamouli's imagination and his uncanny capability to deliver amazing action like no one in India can. However, I think it's safe to say that the conclusion to this epic will not simply be more of the same. The scope is greater, the stunts and action look bigger, and the drama - while already pitched to an almost unsustainable level by the cliffhanger ending of the first film - appears to be on another level as well.

Words cannot properly express how excited I am, and how excited you should be, for this epic film. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others, lands on cinema screens worldwide on April 28th. 

Jai Mahishmathi!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
baahubaliindiaprabhasss rajamouli

More about Baahubali

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.