Morbido 2017: Full Lineup Announced, Guests in Attendance

The tenth anniversary of the Mobido Film Festival runs from Oct 26th to Nov 5th in the heart of Mexico City. Today the festival is announcing their lineup of devilish delights.

Some members of the Morbido international familia return to the festival with their latest films; Alexandre O Phillipe (78/52), Can Evrenol (Housewife) and Ted Geoghegan (Mohawk) will be hanging out in the CDMX. Other popular titles from the international circuit include The Endless, 68 Kill, Japanese zombie flick I Am a Hero, and Aussie thriller Hounds of Love.

There are a few Canadian titles in the mix this year; Chad Archibald's The Heretics, Lowell Dean's Another Wolfcop, Peter Ricq's Dead Shack, and Leo Scherman's Trench 11. On a technicality we are also claiming Gigi Guerrero and her new project, the series La Quinceañera. Though her project is listed as U.S.A. we know who this young Mexi/Can lady really represents.

This year's iconic celebration will be for the great Roger Corman and his contributions to cult cinema over the decades. Roger will be at the festival with his wife Julie to celebrate his career with retro screenings of The Masque of the Red Death, The House of Usher, The Pit & the Pendulum and The Haunted Palace.

An area of discovery for us at Screen Anarchy will be the Latin American titles of course. AJ Zombies is made from a very popular Peruvian web series bankrolled by Studio Canal. I may have already seen Argentinian paranormal flick Aterrados, Mexican sci-fi thriller Cyngus and Chilean PA flick Noche. The one flick in this year's lineup of LatAm titles that promises to ruin a small part of my soul will be the Chilean extreme horror flick Trauma, from Lucio Rojas. It will also be nice to finally meet Nicolas Onetti when he comes to town with his own dose of LatAm extreme horror What The Waters Left Behind from Argentina.

It is also worth noting that while Morbido did not announce the short film lineup yet we do know that our own Izzy Lee and Shelagh Rowan-Legg have their short films in this festival. Both of our ladies will be in attendance so hopefully in between the accolades and the fanfare they will chime in on the festivities while down there.

All the films, all the guests and a slew of trailer are listed below.