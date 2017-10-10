Morbido 2017: Full Lineup Announced, Guests in Attendance

Sitges Coverage Hollywood Interviews Manga All Features International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
LATIN AMERICAFrom the entrails of our Spanish speaking countries, the royal academy of the torn tongue has a lot to tell you.AJ Zombies / Daniel Martín Rodriguez / Perú / 2017Aterrados / Démian Rugna / Argentina / 2017Clementina / Jimena Monteoliva / Argentina / 2017Culto al Terror / Gustavo Leonel Mendoza / Argentina / 2017Cygnus / Hugo Felix Mercado / México / 2017El Silbón, Orígenes / Gisberg Bermúdez Molero / Venezuela / 2017La Región Salvaje / Amat Escalante / México / 2016México Bárbaro 2 / Varios / México / 2017Noche / Inti Carrizo-Ortíz / Chile / 2017Relicto: Un Relato Mesopotámico / Laura Sánchez Acosta / Argentina 2017Trauma / Lucio Rojas / Chile / 2017Vuelven / Issa López 2017/ MéxicoWhat the Waters Left Behind / Hermanos Onetti / Argentina / 2017BRUTAL MIDNIGHTFearless movies for these chaotic times.Dead Shack / Peter Ricq / Canada / 2017I am a Hero / Shinsuke Sato / Japan / 2016Kuso / Steve Ellison / USA / 2017Trauma / Lucio Rojas / Chile / 2017NEW BLOOD7 initiation rites channel on film68 Kill / Trent Haaga / USA / 2017Dhogs / Andrés Goteira / Spain/ 2017Matar a Dios / Caye Casas, Albert Pintó / Spain / 2017Hagazussa / Lukas Feigelfeld / Germany / 2017The Evil Within / Andrew Rork Getty / USA / 2017GLOBAL SECTIONFear does not recognize any national boundaries.78/52 / Alexandre Phillipe /USA / 2017Another Wolfcop /Lowell Dean / Canadá / 2017Cold Skin / Xavier Gens / France / 2017Hidden Reserves / Valentin Hitz / Austria / 2017Housewife / Can Evrenol / Turkey / 2017Hounds of Love / Ben Young / Australia / 2016
Jeepers Creepers 3 / Victor Salva / USA / 2017Jigsaw / The Spierig Brothers / USA / 2017Laissez Bronzer les Cadavres / H. Cattet & B. Forzani / Belgium / 2017La Posesión de Veronica / Paco Plaza / Spain / 2017La Quinceañera / Gigi Guerrero / USA / 2017 SERIEMohawk / Ted Goeghegan / USA / 2017Mon Mon Mon Monsters / Giddens Ko / Taiwan / 2017Nightworld / Patricio Valladares / Bulgaria / 2017Puppet Master : Axis Termination / Charles Band / USA / 2017Replace / Norbert Keil / Germany /2017Sequence Break / Graham Skipper / USA / 2017The Black Gloves / Lawrie Brewster / UK / 2017The Endless / Benson & Moorehead / USA / 2017The Heretics / Chad Archibald / Canada / 2017The Lodgers / Brian O’Malley / USA / 2017Trench 11 / Leo Scherman / Canada / 2017HOMAGE and RETROSPECTIVE SCREENINGSDOCTORADE HORRORIS CAUSA DEGREE to ROGER CORMAN - A pagan celebration Morbido style, recognizing the alpha masters of the genre.The Masque of the Red Death / Roger Corman /USA / 1964The House of Usher / Roger Corman / USA / 1960The Pit & the Pendulum / Roger Corman / USA / 1961The Haunted Palace / Roger Corman / USA / 196540th Anniversary and Retro ScreeningsSuspiria Restauración 4k / Dario Argento/ 1977 / 40th AnniversaryFrom Beyond / Stuart Gordon / EUA / 1996 / Homage to Barbara CramptonGUESTSRoger and Julie CormanBarbara Crampton (Replace)Alexandre Phillipe (78/52)Xavier Gens (Cold Skin)Can Evrenol (Housewife)Gigi Saul Guerrero (La Quniceañera)Valentin Hitz (Hidden Reserves)Graham Skipper (Sequence Break)Ted Goeghegan (Mohawk)Caye Casas & Albert Pinto (Matar a Dios)Demian Rugna & Fernando Diaz (Aterrados)Daniel Martin Rodriguez (AJ Zombies)Jimena Monteoliva & Cecilia Cartasegna (Clementina)Laura Sanchez Acosta (Relicto: un cuento mesopotámico)Lucio Rojas, Catalina Martin, Macarena Carrere, Ximena del Solar, Dominga Bofill (Trauma)Nicolas Onetti, Victoria Maurette (What the Waters Left Behind)Hugo Felix Mercado (Cygnus)Gisberg Bernúdez ( EL Silbon Orígenes)Leo Sherman (Trench 11)Lex ortega, Diego Cohen, Carlos Meléndez, Fernando Urdapilleta, Sergio Tello, Michelle Garza, Abraham Sanchez (Mexico Barbaro 2)