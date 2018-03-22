SXSW Coverage International Interviews Indie Videos All Reviews International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See THE DEATH OF STALIN in Cinemas!

Contributing Writer; Sydney, Australia (@HugoOzman)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See THE DEATH OF STALIN in Cinemas!

The Death Of Stalin is a political satire film that has an ensemble cast including Steve Buscemi, Rupert Friend, Simon Russell, Jeffrey Tambor, Jason Isaacs and Olga Kurylenko.

Moscow, 1953: when tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader.

Thanks to Madman Entertainment, we have 20 in-season double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to email your name, address and the reason you want to see this film to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

The Death Of Stalin will open in Australian cinemas on March 29 and this competition will close at 3pm on March 28. You can check out the film’s official website for screening details. Good luck!

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
AustraliacompetitiongiveawayJason IsaacsJeffrey TamborMadman EntertainmentOlga KurylenkoRupert FriendSimon RussellSteve BuscemiThe Death Of Stalin

More about The Death of Stalin

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.