Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See THE DEATH OF STALIN in Cinemas!

The Death Of Stalin is a political satire film that has an ensemble cast including Steve Buscemi, Rupert Friend, Simon Russell, Jeffrey Tambor, Jason Isaacs and Olga Kurylenko.

Moscow, 1953: when tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader.

Thanks to Madman Entertainment, we have 20 in-season double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to email your name, address and the reason you want to see this film to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

The Death Of Stalin will open in Australian cinemas on March 29 and this competition will close at 3pm on March 28. You can check out the film’s official website for screening details. Good luck!