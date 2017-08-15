Have Your Say: What Is The Best GODZILLA Film?

Last week, Anno Hideaki'sgot a theatrical release in the United Kingdom. At the same time, it got a DVD and Blu-ray release in Germany and the Netherlands, which is how I finally got to see it.And what a delightfully strange film it is! It's as if someone had a Godzilla nightmare and decided to make a movie out of it. Kudos to Toho Studios for giving Anno the reins and the money to take the world's best known kaiju franchise, and rebooting it in such a grandiose weird way.Is it the bestfilm ever though? Most people will say "Not", and that is of course entirely dependant on personal preferences. Should afilm be fun? Scary? Silly? Poignant? Serious? Bat-shit crazy? You decide!So let's make that our debate question of the week: what is your favoritefilm, and why? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!