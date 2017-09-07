Beyond Fest 2017: Modern Hits And Bold Classics Mix it up in Los Angeles This Fall

Oh Los Angeles, what have you done to deserve this? Beyond Fest announced their lineup of films today for this year's edition and it is a cornucopia of genre goodness, a mix of old gems and new highlights from the festival circuit.

First there is an amazing lineup of double bills. They include Predator and The Running Man with Schwarzenegger in attendance, Dario Argento will be in town for screenings of the 4K restoration and the 35mm Italian print of his cult hit Susperia. And horror authority Mick Garris will preside over screenings of Romero's Night of the Living Dead 4K and Hooper's Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

And if you are a down on your luck actor of filmmaker and do not have two pennies to rub together never fear because our friends at Shudder are also hosting a number of free screenings of current festival standouts including the Psycho shower scene doc 78/52, the Cambodian slugfest Jailbreak, and TIFF Midnight Madness buzz title Revenge.

There is a lot to get through so have a look at the full press release below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.