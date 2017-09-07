Beyond Fest 2017: Modern Hits And Bold Classics Mix it up in Los Angeles This Fall

Oh Los Angeles, what have you done to deserve this? Beyond Fest announced their lineup of films today for this year's edition and it is a cornucopia of genre goodness, a mix of old gems and new highlights from the festival circuit.
First there is an amazing lineup of double bills. They include Predator and The Running Man with Schwarzenegger in attendance, Dario Argento will be in town for screenings of the 4K restoration and the 35mm Italian print of his cult hit Susperia. And horror authority Mick Garris will preside over screenings of Romero's Night of the Living Dead 4K and Hooper's Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
And if you are a down on your luck actor of filmmaker and do not have two pennies to rub together never fear because our friends at Shudder are also hosting a number of free screenings of current festival standouts including the Psycho shower scene doc 78/52, the Cambodian slugfest Jailbreak, and TIFF Midnight Madness buzz title Revenge.
There is a lot to get through so have a look at the full press release below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.
BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL SLATE FOR THE RETURN OF LA’S BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vince Vaughn, Dario Argento, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Edgar Wright, Tommy Wiseau and Paul Williams headline a star studded roster of guests and a slate featuring 23 West Coast Premieres including BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99, THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER, and BEST F(R)IENDS.
Los Angeles, CA - Thursday, September 7, 2017 - Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its full slate of 2017 programming featuring 32 events and 23 West Coast premieres of cinematic excess. Co-presented by Shudder, Beyond Fest returns to Hollywood’s famed Egyptian Theatre for 12 days of movies, music and mayhem spanning Friday, September 29th - Tuesday, October 10th to generate funds for the nonprofit 501c3 American Cinematheque.
With a diverse slate that includes films from all corners of the globe Beyond Fest is proud to open with BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99 with director S.Craig Zahler returning with Vince Vaughn and Udo Kier in person, while closing night honors are bestowed upon Yorgos Lanthimos’ ferociously-twisted follow-up to THE LOBSTER, THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER. Other hotly-anticipated titles making their debuts include the World Premiere of Justin MacGregor’s BEST F(R)IENDS with Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero reunited and in person, Joe Lynch’s blissfully violent MAYHEM, and, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, a very special theatrical premiere of JEAN-CLAUDE VAN JOHNSON with the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, in person with the show’s cast and creators.
“While the two worst manbaby haircuts on the planet prepared for nuclear destruction, we prepped cinematic armageddon,” said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. “We’re immigrants and we saw DR. STRANGELOVE - we know how this ends - but at least we get to watch some great films with our heroes and friends and go out with a real bang.”
The most beloved genre films are highlighted with a series of special event screenings throughout the festival. Arnold Schwarzenegger takes center stage for an explosive 30th anniversary one-two punch of PREDATOR and THE RUNNING MAN. The Master, Dario Argento, will be in attendance to celebrate the 40th anniversary of SUSPIRIA with screenings of Synapse Film’s 4K restoration AND the recently unearthed 35mm print. ‘Car Chases, Collisions & Conversation: An Evening with Edgar Wright and Walter Hill' covers four decades of filmmaking and the interrelated nature of the pulsating smash BABY DRIVER and the seminal THE DRIVER in one epic night. Musical maestro, Paul Williams, will share stories from behind the mask of PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE. Mick Garris and Masters of Horror preside over a reverential tribute to two of the greats - George A. Romero and Tobe Hooper - with a double bill featuring the West Coast premiere of MOMA and FIlm Foundation’s NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD 4K digital restoration and TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE. And the theatrical premiere of NAPOLEON DYNAMITE BOOTLEG EDITION pairs a totally gonzo WTF double bill with HOWARD THE DUCK on 70mm with Lea Thompson in person.
Beyond Fest welcomes the return of genre streaming platform Shudder as its co-presenting sponsor, a partnership that provides 14 screenings (11 West Coast premieres) absolutely free to film fans. Every night, the 90-seat ‘Shudder Theatre’ will feature a brand new film selected from across the world including Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s triumphant return BEFORE WE VANISH, home invasion thrill ride BETTER WATCH OUT, the critically acclaimed Canadian zombie shocker LES AFFAMES (THE HUNGRY), Marc Meyers’ searing portrait of a serial-killer-in-the-making, MY FRIEND DAHMER, Alexandre O. Phillippe’s revelatory PSYCHO shower scene doc 78/52, and Ted Geoghegan’s sophomore scalper, MOHAWK.
For Cinematic Void’s sidebar they have enlisted the help of like minds as they venture further into the unknown with a series of special screenings. Author and academic Kier La Janisse will be present for Jean Rollin’s THE GRAPES OF DEATH and the release of the book, Lost Girls: The Phantasmagorical Cinema of Jean Rollin which she is publishing. Friday Night Frights are co-presenting the west coast premiere of the 4K restoration of the thoroughly bugnuts RAWHEAD REX and the Death Waltz Records record release of HELLRAISER on 35mm. And filmmakers Amy Holden Jones and Deborah Brock will be present for a double bill of anniversary screenings of their films SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE and SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE II.
Tickets go on sale starting noon on Friday, September 8th on Fandango. See below for the full lineup of Beyond Fest 2017.
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
BABY DRIVER
Director: Edgar Wright
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: Edgar Wright & Walter Hill in Person
BAD BLACK (free screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Isaac Nawibana
Country: Uganda
Runtime: 60 minutes / Year: 2016
BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM
Directors: Bruce Timm, Eric Radomski
Country: USA
Runtime: 76 min.
Year: 1993
GUESTS: Andrea Romano plus voice actors TBA in Person
BEST F(R)IENDS
World Premiere
Director: Justin MacGregor
Country: USA
Runtime: 95 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Justin Macgregor in Person
BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99
West Coast Premiere
Director: S. Craig Zahler
Country: USA
Runtime: 132 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn and Udo Kier in Person
DOUBLE IMPACT
Director: Sheldon Lettich
Country: USA
Runtime: 110 min.
Year: 1991 / 35mm
GUEST: Jean-Claude Van Damme and Sheldon Lettich in Person
THE DRIVER
Director: Walter Hill
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1978 / 35mm
GUESTS: Edgar Wright & Walter Hill in Person
HELLRAISER
Co-presented with Death Waltz Records + Friday Night Frights
Director: Clive Barker
Country: USA
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 1987 / 35mm
ICHI THE KILLER - Digital Restoration
West Coast Premiere
Director: Takashi Miike
Country: Japan
Runtime: 129 min.
Year: 2001
HOWARD THE DUCK - 70mm
Director: Willard Huyck
Country: USA
Runtime: 110 min.
Year: 1986
GUESTS: Lea Thompson in Person
JEAN-CLAUDE VAN JOHNSON - Episodes 1 & 2
Presented by Amazon
World Premiere
Director: Peter Atencio
Country: USA
Runtime: 60 min.
Year: 2016
GUESTS: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Peter Atencio, Dave Callaham, Kat Foster, Moises Arias.
THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Country: UK, Ireland
Runtime: 109 min.
Year: 2017
MAYHEM
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joe Lynch
Country: USA
Runtime: 86 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: Joe Lynch and cast in person
NAPOLEON DYNAMITE - THE BOOTLEGGED EDITION
Theatrical Premiere
Director: Jared Hess
Country: USA
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 2004
GUESTS: Cast and crew in person
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - 4K Restoration
West Coast Premiere
Director: George A. Romero
Country: USA
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 1968
GUESTS: Mick Garris & Masters of Horror in Person
OPERA (aka TERROR AT THE OPERA)
Director: Dario Argento
Country: Italy
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 1987
GUESTS: Dario Argento in Person
PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE
Co presented with Creature Features
Director: Brian De Palma
Country: USA
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 1974
GUESTS: Paul Williams in Person
PREDATOR
Director: John McTiernan
Country: USA
Runtime: 107 min.
Year: 1987 / 35mm
GUESTS: Arnold Schwarzenegger in Person
RAWHEAD REX 4K Restoration
Co presented with Cinematic Void and Friday Night Frights
West Coast Premiere
Director: George Pavlou
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 1986
THE ROOM
Director: Tommy Wiseau
Country: USA
Runtime: 99 min.
Year: 2003
GUESTS: Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Guests in Person
THE RUNNING MAN
Director: Paul Michael Glaser
Country: USA
Runtime: 101 min.
Year: 1987 / 35mm
GUESTS: Arnold Schwarzenegger in Person
SUSPIRIA - 4K Restoration
LA Premiere
Director: Dario Argento
Country: Italy
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 1977
GUESTS: Dario Argento, Udo Kier, Barbara Magnolfi in Person
SUSPIRIA - 35mm Italian Cut
LA Premiere
Director: Dario Argento
Country: Italy
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 1977
GUESTS: Dario Argento and Barbara Magnolfi in Person
THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE
Director: Tobe Hooper
Country: USA
Runtime: 83 min.
Year: 1974
35mm
GUESTS: Mick Garris & Masters of Horror in Person
SHUDDER THEATRE
78/52 (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 2017
BEFORE WE VANISH (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 129 min.
Year: 2017
BETTER WATCH OUT (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Chris Peckover
Country: Australia, USA
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2016
COLD HELL (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Stefan Ruzowitzky
Country: Austria
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2017
THE GRAPES OF DEATH AKA Les Raisins de La Mort (Free Screening)
Director: Jean Rollin
Country: France
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1978
HAUNTERS: THE ART OF THE SCARE (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jon Schnitzer
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 2017
JAILBREAK (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jimmy Henderson
Country: Cambodia
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2017
LES AFFAMES (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Robin Aubert
Country: Canada
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2017
MOHAWK (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ted Geoghegan
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 2017
MY FRIEND DAHMER (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Marc Meyers
Country: USA
Runtime: 107 min.
Year: 2017
REVENGE (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Coralie Fargeat
Country: France
Runtime: 108 min
Year: 2017
SEQUENCE BREAK (Free Screening)
West Coast Premiere
Director: Graham Skipper
Country: USA
Runtime: 108 min
Year: 2017
GUESTS: Graham Skipper, Cast and Crew in Person
THE SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (Free Screening)
Co-presented by Etheria and Cinematic Void
Director: Amy Holden Jones
Country: USA
Runtime: 77 min.
Year: 1982
GUESTS: Amy Holden Jones in Person
Double Feature with SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE II
THE SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE II
Co-presented by Etheria and Cinematic Void
Director: Deborah Brock
Country: USA
Runtime: 77 min.
Year: 1987
GUESTS: Deborah Brock in Person
Double Feature with SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE